Report: Mookie Betts is delayed, Red Sox may require more assets

The blockbuster deal with three teams that star outfielder Mookie Betts and left-handed starter David Price would send to the Los Angeles Dodgers is temporarily on hold, according to The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal.

Rosenthal reports that the Boston Red Sox, which trades bets and prizes, could ask for more pieces than what is currently being reported.

From Tuesday night, the trade would send Price and Betts to the Dodgers, while the Red Sox Minnesota Twins would give prospects of Brusdar Graterol and Dodger’s outfielder Alex Verdugo. The Twins would receive Dodgers-pitcher Kenta Maeda in the deal.

But the Red Sox have expressed concern after evaluating Graterol’s physical exams, and according to Rosenthal now see him as a potential reliever rather than a starter.

Graterol, 21, missed a shoulder injury last season and registered 70.2 innings in three levels, including 9.2 big league frames.

Rosenthal says the Red Sox did not move from Graterol, and people involved in the exchange are convinced that the exchange will come true, but the team would probably ask for an additional player or cash considerations from the Dodgers or the Twins .

Verdugo, the other prospect probably on the way to Boston, also missed time with back pain last year, but was approved by doctors.