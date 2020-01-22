Report: Mavericks' Dwight Powell suffers season-end Achilles injury

The center of Dwight Powell in Dallas has sustained what the Mavericks fear as a “serious” injury to his right Achilles tendon in a loss of 110-107 for the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday night.

Coach Rick Carlisle said the club would wait for an MRI exam to determine the extent of the injury, but said the injury was “feared to be serious.”

With a contactless injury, Powell fell 2:57 in the first quarter. He was helped to the dressing room while he put no weight on his right leg. Teammate J.J. Barea – who tore his right-hand Achilles tendon last season – was desperate when Powell was taken off the field.

“It doesn’t get much harder than this when it eventually becomes what we fear,” said Carlisle. “But he will come back regardless. There are only a few guys you know, they have a level of ingenuity, a level of arguing in them. Barea is one of them. Powell is another. He is coming back.”

Teammate Luka Doncic summarized a gloomy Mavericks locker room to talk about Powell’s presence in the team.

“He gave us a lot outside the field and on the field,” said Doncic. “He’s a great guy. He doesn’t deserve this.”

The injury advanced 7-feet-3 on the same evening Kristaps Porzingis returned after missing 10 games due to a painful right knee. Powell earned an average of 13 points with 71% shooting in the matches Porzing missed and turned out to be an effective sidekick. Both are appetizers if they are healthy.

Porzingis may relate to Powell, because he came back this year after missing a year and a half with a torn ACL.

“Dwight has a very good mindset, a really strong mindset,” said Porzingis. “He’ll be fine during rehabilitation if we get the worst news. He’ll be there, I know for sure. He’s great for the dressing room. He’s great for the culture we’re trying to create.”

Powell, in his sixth season in the NBA, has on average nearly 10 points and six rebounds a match in 39 previous games. He had increased his scoring average in each of his first five seasons.

Powell has played all but one of all 371 of his 371 career games for the Mavericks. He arrived in Boston in a five-player trade in December 2014 and also brought in Rajon Rondo. The style of Rondo clashed with Carlisle, but Powell’s energy and productivity in the paint has made him a favorite of the coach.

“He’s a constant,” said Carlisle. “He is a constant team-first man. He is a constant worker. He is a constant everything. Boys like him determine the culture that we want here.”

