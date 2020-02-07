Report: Local state police collecting data for the terrorism watchlist

A federal judge ruled that the terrorist screening database was unconstitutional last year, but local and state law enforcement agencies continue to collect and share data about people who have been added to the watchlist, Yahoo News reports.

According to an FBI document received from Yahoo News that was dated more than a month after a federal judge’s decision that its inclusion in the database violates the constitutional rights of those interviewed, law enforcement officers’ encounters are “more likely to provide opportunities for people that are on the watch list. “These“ encounters ”include traffic stops and responses to domestic disputes, and offer authorities the“ opportunity to acquire additional biographical identifiers, fraudulent ID documents, financial information, and people on the watchlist. “

The database was launched in 2003 and eventually comprised more than 1.1 million people. The authorities only needed the “reasonable suspicion” that a person was a suspected terrorist or an “employee” of someone to put their name on the list. A group of 23 Muslim Americans who were put on the list and the American-Islamic Relations Council sued on the grounds that their right to a due process had been violated. A federal judge ruled in her favor last September.

“The general right to free movement is a long-recognized fundamental freedom,” wrote District Attorney Anthony Trenga in his decision, according to NBC News. “Accordingly, admission to the TSDB places a considerable burden on the applicant’s exercise of his rights to travel abroad and domestically,” and this is a “deprivation of liberty”.

© 2020 Newsmax. All rights reserved.