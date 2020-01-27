Report: Large Antarctic glacier may soon break into the sea

According to Sky News, a large strip of ice could be about to collapse and drift into the sea.

The Pine Island Glacier has a crack several tens of kilometers long and, according to the report, is one of the fastest flowing ice rivers in the Antarctic, moving 4,000 meters a year.

“It looked incredibly unstable to me,” said Dr. British Antarctic Survey’s Joanne Johnson told Sky News. “It’s about to crumble and it’s a huge part of the glacier.

“To see this in front of me, I thought, ‘Gosh, this is really happening.’

“I’ve never appreciated that the same way.”

The ice sheet in western Antarctica is estimated at 2.2 million cubic kilometers of ice, which would raise the global sea level by 3 meters if it melted and bring cities like London and New York under water.

While rising air temperatures can melt polar glaciers, it is scientifically known that warming oceans melt with ice much faster. According to Sky News, a 2019 study found oceans are warmer than ever in history.

Pine Island Glacier, about three kilometers deep, is melting from the bottom at a rate of 22 meters per year, according to the report.

© 2020 Newsmax. All rights reserved.