Report: Lakers' Davis refuses the maximum contract offer, a free agency will enter

Anthony Davis, the superstar from Los Angeles Lakers, was offered a maximum contract extension on Tuesday morning, but chose to reject it for a free agency next summer, said Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports.

Haynes also notes that the reasons for Davis’s decision are a desire to focus on the regular season (understandable, since the Lakers are first in the Western Conference and an early favorite in the title), and implications for the salary limit.

Due to the timing of last season’s blockbuster deal in which Davis moved from New Orleans to the Lakers after a tumultuous season from the Pelicans, the valued big man was forced to abandon his no-trade clause and the attached $ 4 million trade kicker to ensure that the acquisition can be completed.

It is therefore no surprise that Davis, after rejecting a certain amount just to become a member of the Lakers, would rather refuse his upcoming player option for the 2020–21 season and enter the free-agent market instead of signing an extension now (the first available option, since the waiver of the no trade clause also did not qualify for an extension of up to six months), because he will be able to earn $ 202 million over five years as opposed to the $ 146 million over four years that the Lakers can currently offer.

And although it becomes a free agent, it means that other teams can throw Davis in the hope of stealing him away from the bright lights of Hollywood, the expectation is, Haynes writes, that Davis will stay with Los Angeles.

Davis scores an average of 27.7 points, 9.5 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.5 steals and 2.6 blocks at 50.7 percent shoots this season.