Kawhi Leonard, home to what would soon become the global ambassador of his former team, planned his way to the Los Angeles Clippers during last summer’s free agency extravaganza.

According to details of a long profile on Clippers, Paul George of Ramona Shelburne of ESPN, Leonard and George send each other twice in the summer together in the home of the Toronto rapper – and Raptor’s global ambassador – Drake to work together.

As Shelburne reported, this all started shortly after the Raptors had won the championship with Leonard at the helm. George called Leonard to congratulate him and then the two started talking.

“It congratulated him on winning,” George told ESPN. “That’s how it started … then it started to live its own life.”

This included “countless text messages and phone calls” before the couple decided to meet in person at Drake’s estate in Hidden Hills, California – which allowed Drake Leonard to use his free agency meetings – where the two came up with their plan and set a course out to the Clippers.

That of course was Leonard’s astonishing announcement that he would consider signing with LA if it could add another all-star talent to play with him and then the subsequent stunning exchange that George sent – then a member of the Oklahoma City Thunder – to the Clippers.

It’s cold comfort for Raptors fans, but Shelburne also reported that Thunder GM Sam Presti was talking to the Raptors to see if they could make a deal to send George to Toronto, which probably meant that Leonard would have stayed. However, the Clippers were where both Leonard and George wanted to be, so the deal was closed there.