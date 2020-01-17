Report: Jose Altuve denies wearing a device as part of the Astros scandal

Jose Astu’s second baseman Jose Altuve has reportedly denied the use of an electronic device as part of the club’s sign-staling scandal, according to Joel Sherman of The New York Post.

Contact Scott Boras about his customer Jose Altuve: “When this came up today, Jose Altuve immediately contacted me and this is his statement:” I have never worn an electronic device during my performance as a Major League player . “” #Astros

Sherman contacted the agent of the starfielder, Scott Boras, on Thursday Thursday after rumors on social media revealed that Altuve and other Astros players wore small, electronic buzzers under their uniform to inform them about certain fields.

More Boras: “(Altuve) has never been involved in any information with the use of an electronic device that is activated during the course of the game.”

Boras also responded to video circulating on the internet that Altuve seemed to show his teammates not to take off his shirt because he was about to be harassed on the home plate after his walk-off, ALCS-clinching home run in Game 6 that sent to the Astros to the World Series 2017.

I asked Boras that Altuve did not want his shirt lifted when he came to the home plate to end the ALCS and Boras said “that is Jose Altuve’s embarrassment.” Said his client didn’t want the shirt lifted.

Boras reportedly said that Altuve did not want his sweater removed because of his “embarrassment.”

The MLB said on Thursday that it investigated the allegations as part of its investigation into the Astros’ drawing tactics.

“MLB examined portable devices during the investigation, but found no evidence to substantiate this,” the commissioner’s office said in a statement.

The competition initially opened the probe after former Astros pitcher Mike Fiers revealed that Houston players used a camera to steal plates in 2017 when they won the World Series over the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The research found that the Astros used a midfield video feed to capture the signs of the opposite catchers and pass the information on to their players by hitting a trash can.

Earlier Thursday, New York Mets manager Carlos Beltran – who stopped playing after winning the championship with the Astros in 2017 – became the most recent participant to deal with the implications for his involvement in the scandal because his tenure at the club had ended earlier he even spent a single game on the couch.

The news came two days after the Boston Red Sox broke ties with manager Alex Cora, who was the bank coach of Astros in 2017.

And a day earlier, Astros manager AJ Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow were fired by Houston. They were already suspended for the 2020 season by the MLB.

With files from The Associated Press.