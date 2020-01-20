Report: iPhone 11 and 11 Pro models account for 69% of US iPhone sales during the holiday quarter

The latest CIRP sales research report suggests that the iPhone 11 series was well received, with the combination of iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max accounting for 69% of all iPhones sold in the United States between October and December. 2019.

Unsurprisingly, the cheaper iPhone 11 was the most popular, accounting for 39% of all iPhones sold. The year-old iPhone XR also continues to sell well at its newly reduced price of $ 599.

As always, Apple does not publish official unit sales figures for hardware, so these figures are based on analysts’ surveys.

Comparing the range of vacation iPhones between 2018 and 2019, CIRP reports that the average selling price fell from $ 839 in December 2018 to around $ 809. As Apple cut prices for the iPhone 11 by $ 50, some level of ASP decline was to be expected. December 2018 sales were also supported by the availability of the iPhone XS Max for the first time.

CIRP data also suggests that usage rates by customers of higher storage levels are lower than in previous years. While more than two-thirds of iPhone 11 Pro buyers bought 256GB or 512GB models, the majority of older iPhone 11 and iPhone models were for the input storage option of range of 64 GB.

Apple will officially release its financial statements on its called quarterly results, slated for Tuesday, January 28. Although the company does not publish unit sales, some estimates can be gleaned from the revenue figures. Investors will also be looking for any color based on customer interest in Apple services like Arcade and TV +.

