Report: Important exclusive PlayStation series will get a PC connection this year

Would you like to enlarge / break through Horizon: Zero Dawn with keyboard and mouse? And all the other advantages of PC games? According to insiders, this could happen until the end of 2020.

Aurich Lawson / Getty

Gaming news has surfaced that could signal a monumental change for Sony Interactive Entertainment. According to Kotaku, the publisher plans to port an extensive game that was previously only available for PlayStation consoles as a standalone purchase for Windows PC game stores.

The Thursday report quotes “three people familiar with Sony’s plans” and states that the game in question is the robotic safari adventure Horizon: Zero Dawn that started in early 2017 to receive rave reviews , News editor Jason Schreier suggests that the game will be released in late 2020. The PC version could be available in both the Steam and Epic Games stores.

As a multi-armed media company, Sony has released games on a variety of platforms over the decades. One of the recently founded subsidiaries, UNTIES, is dedicated to launching indie games like TinyMetal on consoles and PCs. But the part of Sony dedicated entirely to the PlayStation, currently known as SIE (formerly Sony Computer Entertainment), has only recently loosened the exclusivity of the PlayStation console.

Last year, two major PlayStation-linked series announced ambitious multi-platform plans. The first, Death Stranding, announced its 2020 PC port two weeks before the game started on PS4 in November. Sony’s latest Major League Baseball license renewal for the MLB The Show series came as a surprise: SIE would release the series on “additional console platforms beyond the PlayStation platforms” in 2021.

Let’s not forget that subscribers who pay PlayStation Now can now install an app on Windows PCs and play Horizon and many other software published by YOU. (We won’t blame you if you didn’t notice.) But this version of the game is streamed from a server and is limited to PlayStation 4-like specs, particularly in terms of frame rate and resolution. (You’ll also need to use a compatible gamepad if you’re using PS Now on PC.) If you take the bigger step of direct selling and installing for Windows PCs, you’ll get notices about PC-specific benefits like unlocked frame rates, screen ratios, Resolutions, control options, and beyond, there was only speculation in Kotaku’s report about what a Horizon PC port would include.

It is unclear whether YOU will be the official publisher for the Horizon PC port. Death Stranding’s PC release requirements have been transferred to 505 games, suggesting the possibility of someone else doing the release obligations for the epic game developed by Guerilla Games.

SIE officials did not immediately answer questions about the authenticity of the Kotaku report. In the meantime, we’ll record Schreier’s report with just one or two grains of salt, and dream of how the beautiful PlayStation 4 game could look even better on our overpriced game test PCs. The following gallery from my 2017 test shows that the game is already running like a beast on standard PS4 hardware.