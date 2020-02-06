Report: Emirates pilots unconscious engines not active in crash of 2016 | paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

By Canadian Press

February 6, 2020

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates – The pilots of an Emirates flight that crashed and caught fire in Dubai in 2016, did not realize that the engines of their Boeing 777 remained inactive because they were trying to take off from a failed landing attempt, according to a released research report on Thursday.

Without power from the engines to lift the aircraft, flight EK521 from Thiruvananthapuram, India, was doomed to crash on the runway at Dubai International Airport on August 3, 2016. But prior to his attempt to land, air traffic controllers also failed to control the pilots to warn two other flights before it could not land due to gusts of wind, according to a final report from the General Civil Aviation Authority of the United Arab Emirates.

The crash is the most serious incident ever in the 34-year history of the long-haul truck. While the 300 passengers and crew aboard the Boeing 777-300 escaped with their lives, even when the strong wind blew away some of the aircraft’s evacuation slides, a subsequent explosion that engulfed the plane in flames killed a fireman on the ground.

“The flight crew that rely on automation and lack of training in flight circuits close to the runway surface … has significantly affected the performance of the flight crew in a critical flight situation that was different from their during their simulated training flights,” the report said.