Report: Emirates pilots unconscious engines not active in crash of 2016 | paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

Emirates did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Dubai Air Navigation Services, which manages air traffic control at the airport, also did not respond immediately to questions.

When the pilots tried to land the flight, they did not know that the plane landed on the runway for about six seconds, the report found. That’s why they didn’t know that the aircraft’s start-around switch was turned off, researchers said. That switch automatically pushes the accelerator pedal of the aircraft up, giving more power to get back into the air.

Without that power, the plane only tipped to fall back on Runway 12L at the airport, the world’s busiest for international journeys. The plane slid 800 meters along the runway before it came to a halt.

The report praised the flight cabin crew for their “highest professional standard” in getting all passengers aboard the aircraft, even when the wind shifted and some passengers pushed their way with their hand luggage.

Among those on board, 21 passengers, one of the pilots and six cabin crew members, sustained minor injuries, while four cabin crew members were seriously injured, the report said. Some were burned at their feet because the temperature of the runway at the airport was 68 degrees Celsius (154 degrees Fahrenheit), according to the report.

The general temperature at the time of the crash was 48.9 degrees Celsius (120 degrees Fahrenheit). The warmer the temperature, the more power is needed to get an airplane up and running. There was also windshear reported at the airport. That is a sudden change in wind speed or direction that can affect aircraft.

The crash landing of the Emirates came after another Dubai airline, discount company FlyDubai, had a crash in March 2016 in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, killing all 62 people aboard one of its 737-800 jetliners. Russian researchers blamed the pilot for that crash.

___

Follow Jon Gambrell on Twitter at www.twitter.com/jongambrellAP.

Jon Gambrell, The Associated Press