Report: DHS discussed ways to punish states that deny access to driver records

The Trump administration investigated the use of “friendly” states to hold driver information from so-called “protected area” states such as New York, and looked for ways to take countermeasures against these non-cooperative states.

Possible retaliation plans included restricting access to files by closing DHS offices in those states, refusing to recognize their state’s ID card, reducing TSA PreCheck services, and subpoenaing driving licenses for illegal immigrants.

It is not clear whether the suggestions in the memo could have been carried out, Buzzfeed reported, or whether they were all left in the proposal phase.

The signed memo was written on January 27 by James McCament, Acting Director of the DHS Office, to Acting DHS Secretary Chad Wolf.

The White House has criticized New York City in particular for its “Green Light Law”, which allows illegal immigrants to have a driving license and prevents government officials from providing driver information without an arrest warrant in the event of immigration enforcement.

The memo was written a week before the Trump administration announced that New Yorkers would no longer be allowed to use Trusted Traveler programs, including Global Entry, to speed up airport security controls.

Cutting out the programs was one of the eight options listed in the note.

Another plan was to use “friendly” states to get driver information, since all states can access each other’s DMV databases via REAL ID requests.

© 2020 Newsmax. All rights reserved.