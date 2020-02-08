Report: China postpones Foxconn plans to resume iPhone production due to ongoing corona virus concerns

The Chinese authorities have told Foxconn that it won’t be able to open its iPhone manufacturing facilities on February 10, Nikkei reports.

According to Reuters, additional delays would have a significant impact on Apple’s iPhone sales. The company relies on Foxconn factories to assemble iPhones in the required quantities. If the company can’t make them, Apple can’t sell them.

Local governments are reported to be concerned about the proximity of workers in factories such as Foxconn who are likely to be at high risk of infection.

Apple stores remain closed longer than originally expected. Apple told employees that most Chinese stores will reopen on February 15. In a statement, Apple said, “Our top priority is the wellbeing of our teams, suppliers, partners, and customers across China.”

However, Apple is ultimately a company, and the impact on its finances affects investors. Apple reported an above-average forecast range for the next quarter due to corona virus interference. However, some analysts fear that Apple may need to lower its estimates further due to continued delays in the production of iPhone and Apple devices (especially AirPods) risk).

In a late January report, Ming-Chi Kuo said that Apple has a handful of new products that it plans to launch in the first half of this year – from iPhone SE 2 to AirTags to a new wireless charging mat – but the closure of In China, factories and design offices may have to push back some of these product launches. This exacerbates the problems related to delivery restrictions on Apple’s existing product lines.

