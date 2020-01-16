Report: Carlos Beltran resigns as Mets manager

Carlos Beltran resigns as manager of the New York Mets in the aftermath of the Houston Astros tick-stealing scandal, according to The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal.

Beltran is the last to lose his job as part of the ripple effect of the sign-stealing scandal when he joined former Astros GM Jeff Luhnow, former manager A.J. from Houston, added. Hinch and former Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora. Both Luhnow and Hinch have been banned for a year by MLB, while Cora is still waiting for punishment from the competition for his involvement.

Beltran, 42, a first manager who was hired in early November, is Mets’ bank director before managing a game. Mets coach Luis Rojas is “considering” replacing Beltran, according to Rosenthal.

