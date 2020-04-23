Report: Canadian Karim Mane eyes NBA draft, but may well maintain NCAA eligibility

Canadian basketball prospect Karim Mane has submitted paperwork to enter the NBA draft, but is holding the doorway open up to potentially enjoy in the NCAA, according to ESPN’s Jonathan Givony.

“I am not setting up on selecting an agent appropriate now,” Mane told Givony. “I want to hear straight from teams. If I can get a guarantee I’ll be drafted, I will almost certainly require to feel about remaining in.”

Givony, 19, invested this yr at Montreal’s Vanier College or university, which provides pre-college and complex vocation packages. The 6-foot-4 guard is qualified for the NBA draft as an international participant who satisfies the league’s age prerequisite.

ESPN ranks Givony as its No. 2 draft prospect among the 2000s-born intercontinental gamers. He is a three-star recruit, as graded by 247 Sports, and has a scholarship give from Marquette College.

“NBA teams have not been able to see me that a lot simply because I performed in Canada and was hurt most of the year,” Mane stated. “They know I am a fantastic athlete with a flexible ability set for a issue guard. They know my probable and how tricky I operate. I have listened to men and women review me to Jrue Getaway, who is a player I study really a little bit.”

Mane had a breakout efficiency at the 2019 FIBA Beneath-19 Basketball Entire world Cup last summer, when he averaged 11.7 points, 4.4 rebonds and 3.1 helps for each recreation.