Report: Browns hires Kevin Stefanski from Vikings as the next head coach

CLEVELAND – The Cleveland Browns hire Vikings offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski as their new coach, a person familiar with the decision told the Associated Press.

Browns are planning to hire Vikings ’Kevin Kevin Stefanski, as @RapSheet reported.

– Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 12, 2020

Stefanski agreed to accept the position on Sunday, one day after Minnesota was hit by San Francisco in the NFC playoffs, according to the person who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the team did not announce the decision.

37-year-old Stefanski became the Cleveland coach almost a year ago, but finished second when the Browns selected Freddie Kitchens, who was fired after just one season. Stefanski released his resume last season with running Minnesota’s attack, and the Browns did not miss a second chance to catch him.

Stefanski has been the 10th full-time coach of Cleveland since the rebirth of the franchise in 1999, and the sixth coach hired by Brown’s owner Jimmy Haslam since he bought the team in 2012.

The decision means that no offline candidates were hired by NFL teams this season. Dallas, Carolina, Washington and the Dallas Cowboys also filled vacancies.

Stefanski will inherit a selection list that includes much offensive talent with quarterback Baker Mayfield, broad receivers Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry and Nick Chubb walk back. But the Browns did not comply with their billing under Kitchens, which was incapable of discipline and could not manipulate drama around the club.

Stefanski’s life is immersed in sport. His father, Ed, is an old NBA director who currently works as an adviser to the Detroit Pistons.

The Browns chose Setanski after a thorough two-week investigation in which they interviewed eight well-known candidates. Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels and 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh were considered the other finalists.