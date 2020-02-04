Report: Argos, QB Matt Nichols, closing a deal

Photo by Scott Grant / CFLPhotoArchive.com

The Toronto Argonauts and quarterback Matt Nichols are approaching a deal.

The @TorontoArgos and QB @ MattNichols16 make a deal. Not finished, but could be very good in the next 24 hours. # CFL #Argos

– David William Naylor (@TSNDaveNaylor) February 4, 2020

Nichols was in Toronto last week to make an appointment with Argos trainers and staff. Kyle Walters, general manager of Winnipeg Blue Bombers, fired Nichols after signing the two-year contract with QB Zach Collaros.

All three Winnipeg quarterbacks – Collaros, Nichols and Chris Streveler – were due to hit the free agent market on February 11th. Streveler explored the NFL options and signed a contract south of the border, and the bombers opted for an No. 1 option at QB were narrowed to two. Winnipeg decided to focus his efforts on committing Collaros to a new contract.

Nichols celebrated Winnipeg’s win in week 10 against B.C. preferred his right arm and shoulder last season. He was injured when Shawn Lemon released the QB in the fourth quarter of the 32:16 victory of the bombers.

The 32-year-old did an MRI and was placed on the list of six-game injuries. Winnipeg head coach Mike O’Shea originally said he expected Nichols to be ready to return after four to six weeks. However, after further investigation, Nichols determined that a trial had to be performed on September 26, 2019.

“After conservative rehabilitation for a period of six weeks, the medical team determined that surgery would be required and it would not be possible to return to the field this season. Nichols had a successful surgery this afternoon. “

As Nichols explained, he plans to be 100 percent healthy before the training camps open in May for the 2020 season.

Nichols had an impressive 15: 5 touchdown to interception ratio, but did not exceed the 300 yard mark in 2019. The 211-foot, 6-foot, 2-pass player played soccer constantly and completed more than 71 percent of his passes when he was on the field. Streveler was the starter until the last game of the regular season, when Collaros took over and led the bombers to their first Gray Cup championship in 29 years.

Nichols has completed 18,363 yards in 10 CFL seasons, 108 touchdowns against 60 interceptions, while completing 66 percent of his attempts. He added 617 yards on 140 runs and performed 13 touchdowns on the floor.

Nichols had a career-best season in 2016 with 18 touchdowns against nine interceptions. A year later, Nichols reset those sums and threw 4,472 yards and 28 touchdowns with just eight interceptions. In 2018, Nichols’ numbers declined by 3,146 yards and 18 touchdowns versus 13 interceptions.

It could be a McLeod Bethel-Thompson and Nichols pairing up with the Argos quarterback in 2020.