Report: Apple to start online hardware sales in India in third quarter 2020

Apple is slated to open an online store in India this year. According to a new report from TechCrunch, Apple’s current goal is to launch online hardware sales in the third quarter of this year.

The Indian government has relaxed the rules that previously required companies to source locally up to 30%. This is what now allows Apple to operate online retail and brick and mortar stores in the country. In a statement released last August, Apple said it was “keen to serve” Indian customers online and in stores, but that it would take “some time to get our plans started.”

Also in August, Bloomberg announced that Apple would start its online sales in India “in a few months”. This timeline now seems to have changed, at least according to TechCrunch. Quoting an anonymous source familiar with the subject, today’s report says Apple is still “working on the logistics” of its retail plans in India, but the new timeline suggests that sales online could start as early as the third quarter:

Apple’s long-awaited online store in India will be operational from the third quarter of this year, slightly longer than expected, a source familiar with the matter told TechCrunch.

The source said the company was still working on the logistics of creating the stores and that the quarter between July and September was the new tentative deadline. Apple CEO Tim Cook is probably planning a trip to India for the announcement, the source said.

While it looks like this timeline may change further, Apple’s official presence in India has been slow to come. And although we may finally be nearing the launch of online sales in the country, we are probably further from physical physical stores.

