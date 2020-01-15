Report: Apple sold nearly 60 million AirPods in 2019, capturing 71% of revenue from fully wireless headphones

We heard at the end of last year from Bloomberg that AirPods deliveries were expected to double year over year, and now a recent report confirms the huge growth expectations for Apple’s all-wireless headphones, estimating nearly 60 million sales, which took almost three quarters of the booming revenues. totally wireless headset market.

A recent Strategy Analytics report (via Yonhap News) estimates that Apple increased AirPods sales by almost 100% year-on-year in 2019, as Bloomberg predicted in November.

Another impressive figure is these 60 million shipments which represent more than 50% of global sales of fully wireless headsets (TWS). Strategy Analytics sees Apple maintain its dominance in the category for at least the next five years.

Even if other suppliers enter the TWS segment, Apple will remain the dominant supplier in the category in the middle of the next decade.

Xiaomi and Samsung came in second and third place behind Apple, with a margin of slightly less than 10% of TWS market share each.

As is the case with the iPhone and other Apple products, the report says that the AirPods won a disproportionate 71% of the revenue from global sales of fully wireless headsets.

Apple is expected to sell $ 4 billion in AirPods in the 2019 holiday season alone, surpassing peak iPod revenue. Strategy Analytics predicts that the growth of AirPods and the fully wireless headset market will continue.

Wholesale revenues will exceed US $ 100 billion by 2024. TWS is rapidly becoming a new source of income for many smartphone providers. Apple will see its non-iPhone revenues soar with the help of Beats and AirPods in 2019 and into the future.

