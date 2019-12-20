Report: Apple is developing satellites so the iPhone can skip wireless carriers

Loading...

Samuel Axon

Bloomberg has cited sources familiar with Apple's plans that say the iPhone manufacturer has a "top secret" team dedicated to the development of satellite technology that could, among other things, allow Apple's mobile devices to communicate with each other without depend on wireless operators such as Verizon, Deutsche Telekom or China Mobile.

The report states that Apple CEO Tim Cook has said that it is a high priority and that the team is made up of "about a dozen" engineers from industries such as aerospace and satellite design. While the long-term outcome of the work is not completely decided, it could allow iPhones to communicate directly with each other without using operator networks, or it could improve location services and other key features of the devices.

Former Google satellite and aerospace engineers Michael Trela ​​and John Fenwick lead the team, say Bloomberg sources. They left Google in 2017 to join Apple. They report to the Apple iPhone engineering chief. The company also hired leading wireless engineer Matt Ettus and established executives Ashley Moore Williams (Aerospace Corp) and Daniel Ellis (Netflix).

While it is uncertain that the end result of this project will be the freedom of operators, it is not surprising that Apple at least explores that possibility. It has fought against and with operators throughout the history of the iPhone, and Apple's philosophy of seeking end-to-end integration of all aspects of a product is well known. It is also rumored that the company is developing silicon that would replace Intel CPUs in its Mac products, for example, and is trying to develop its own cellular modems to include future iPhones.

Apple is not the only technology company that explores the launch of satellites. Amazon plans to launch thousands in the near future, and other technology companies have tried to build satellite networks (although many have failed).

Bloomberg sources did not clarify whether Apple plans to build and implement these satellites or if it plans to work with a player established in that space.