Report: all four Apple's 2020 iPhones are equipped with OLED screens

Apple can step things up later this year for its iPhone releases. The company is now reportedly launching four new iPhone models in the fall – including a 5.4-inch mode, a 6.1-inch model and a 6.7-inch model. And now we have a few details about the new devices, thanks to the Japanese blog Mac Otakara.

According to the blog post, Apple will make a number of important changes to the iPhone setup in 2019. In particular, all four devices will have an OLED screen, finally eliminating the LCD screen that can still be found in the lower iPhone 11.

There are also other interesting details about the new devices. According to the report, the 5.4-inch device between the iPhone SE and iPhone 8 will be in height, and one of the 6.1-inch models will have a height between the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro.

Perhaps the most interesting is the largest model, which will have a 6.7-inch display. According to the report, the device will be a considerably 10% thinner than the iPhone 11 Pro Max, and it will also be slightly larger. Not only that, but the phone will also have slightly larger camera sensors than the iPhone 11 Pro Max, which could provide better photos than previous-generation models.

Not all new iPhones have camera upgrades. According to the report, two out of four – probably the most affordable two models – will have dual-camera arrays that are almost identical to the current iPhone 11. That’s not necessarily a bad thing – the iPhone 11 has a relatively good camera.

The report does not comment on other details regarding new iPhone models. In particular, it does not mention important design changes that are expected to be part of the new iPhones, nor does it mention anything about 5G connectivity. Other rumors are that Apple has lost the notch for the iPhone 12 and thanks to the new deal with Qualcomm it can finally bring 5G to the iPhone.

As expected, the report further says that the four iPhone models will be released in September – just like previous years. We will have to wait and see exactly what the new iPhone looks like – but these new rumors can give us a slightly better idea.

