BuzzFeed News reported that the Monday of the death of a 63-year-old Cuban is the sixth death of a migrant in US custody since October.

Another Monday died in a Florida hospital after a 39-year-old man died in custody from immigration and customs officials on Saturday. In just a few days, eight immigrants in U.S. custody died in October 2019, a total of October, according to the report.

Monday’s death was due to cardiac arrest, while Saturday was due to “self-inflicted strangulation,” sources told BuzzFeed.

“ICE is committed to the health and well-being of everyone under its care and is undertaking a comprehensive government-wide review of this incident, as it does in all of these cases,” ICE wrote in a statement after the death on Saturday ,

The House Oversight and Reform Committee opened an investigation into medical care for immigrants in December after BuzzFeed raised complaints about poor quality care.

