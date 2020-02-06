Report: 10 petroleum refineries had benzene concentrations above the ‘action level’

Ten oil refineries – six of them in Texas – had carcinogenic benzene limit values ​​above the government-set limit, according to a report from the Environmental Integrity Project last September.

Refineries are required to monitor benzene concentrations around their fence line – and if their concentration exceeds the action level, they must “take corrective action,” the EPI said.

The report, released on Thursday, examined surveillance reports from more than 100 refineries and identified 10, six of which were located in Texas, whose benzene levels were above EPA “action levels” as of the third quarter of 2019.

“Benzene can affect the human blood system and increase the risk of cancer,” the report said. “Benzene is classified as a well-known human carcinogen that can cause leukemia.”

The refinery with the highest concentration of benzene, Philadelphia Energy Solutions in Pennsylvania, had a benzene content that was reported to be 444% higher than the EPA determined efficiency.

Other refineries with some of the highest levels were the HollyFrontier Navajo Artesia in New Mexico and the Total Port Arthur Refinery in Texas.

A spokesman for Total told The Hill that the refinery had “set up a robust surveillance system to identify the source of the emission, investigate the cause and take corrective action.”

“We are committed to complying with the EPA rules,” added the spokesman. “We take our responsibility to reduce our environmental footprint seriously. Our refinery employees live and have families in this community, and the Total Port Arthur Refinery is working hard to be a good neighbor.”

The American Fuel & Petrochemical Manufacturers Association said in a statement: “As soon as problems have been identified, corrections have been made and in many cases, if not in all cases, the measures shortly afterwards have been reduced to a level below the level of action.”

A spokesman for the Environmental Protection Agency told The Hill that the benzene levels measured around a refinery do not reflect the level of pollutants in the community.

“Actual exposure to benzene in nearby communities may differ from concentrations measured at a refiner’s fenceline. This depends on several factors, including emissions from nearby non-refinery sources (including automotive and chemical factories), weather conditions, and wind direction,” said the spokesman for the news agency.

“The federal level of action should serve as a yardstick to indicate when emissions are higher than expected so that facilities can look for the cause and take action early,” added the spokesman. “The federal level of action is not based on an analysis of the risks to the community, but on the emissions of the plant.”

Benzene is a colorless or light yellow chemical with a slightly sweet smell that evaporates from gasoline and oil. It is also manufactured as a component of plastics, pesticides and other products. According to the United States’ disease control centers, exposure to benzene can cause vomiting, headache, anemia, an increased risk of cancer, and – in high enough doses – death.

