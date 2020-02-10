Replenishment mission to the ISS canceled due to sensor error

Night at Mid-Atlantic Regional Spaceport at NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia NASA / Aubrey Gemignani

A replenishment mission to the International Space Station (ISS) scheduled for Sunday, February 9 was canceled due to a problem with a sensor on the launchpad.

Northrop Grumman was scheduled to launch a Cygnus cargo ship with scientific equipment and supplies from Mid-Atlantic Regional Spaceport at NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility yesterday. However, the start was canceled due to a technical error.

“Northrop Grumman scrubbed today’s Antares launch for non-nominal readings from a floor sensor,” announced NASA in a blog post. The agency has given no further details on the type of readings.

However, NASA provided information about the postponement of the launch. Due to forecasts of bad weather earlier this week, the start was postponed for this Thursday at the earliest.

“Northrop Grumman and NASA have scheduled their next attempt to start on February 13th at 4:06 pm. EST due to an unfavorable weather forecast for the next two days and the time it takes to solve the ground support problem, ”the NASA blog post said.

Watch the planned start live

The newly scheduled launch will be broadcast on NASA TV so you can watch the event live. Use the video link below to watch the launch.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=21X5lGlDOfg (/ embed)

Reporting on the planned start begins at 12:30 p.m. PT on Thursday February 13th. The start is scheduled for 1:06 p.m. PT.

If the launch starts as planned at the new time, the Cygnus spacecraft should arrive at the ISS at midnight on Saturday, February 15, to be captured by the station’s robotic arm and installed on the station at 3:15 a.m. (local time) become .

Changes to future replenishment missions

After three ISS astronauts recently returned to Earth, including record-breaking NASA astronaut Christina Koch, and three other crew members scheduled for this spring, only three crew members will soon be on the station. This minimum crew will be deployed until October this year, when three more crew members will join the new Expedition 63 crew.

This means that replenishment operations must be carefully planned to take into account the smaller crew on board the space station. For this reason, NASA may be planning some changes to the way missions are planned.

“We are discussing the best cadence for the start of cargo operations, and one factor is when we will have crew on board,” said Ven Feng, manager of NASA’s ISS Transportation Integration Office, as reported by Space News. “We are trying to position ourselves as flexibly as possible to do most of the highest quality science as we hope our commercial team vehicle will arrive later this year.”

