Repeal the tax reform? Lawmakers Could Eliminate Need For Referendum

SALT LAKE CITY – Even if the citizens’ referendum to let voters decide to repeal tax reform is a success, the bill recently passed by the Utah legislature to reduce income taxes while raising taxes selling food, gas and certain services could still become law – unless for a while.

Questions began to arise on Wednesday, the day after donors announced the referendum that they had more than enough voter signatures to qualify for the November polls, over a gap of more ” A month between when tax reform is expected to take effect next month and mid-March, when the Gary Herbert government could suspend the changes.

The gap may need to be closed when the 2020 Legislative Assembly begins to meet on Monday.

The Utah State Tax Commission is already working to update the source deduction tables to reflect the lower tax rate in the bill, and in February and March, many income taxpayers low or modest must receive refund checks depending on the increase in income tax. credit for dependents.

Tax Commissioner Rebecca Rockwell said the agency is still moving forward.

“The tax commission has the constitutional duty to administer state laws. So we have to act according to our constitutional requirements, “said Rockwell. “Of course, we will continue to have discussions with the executive and the legislature on the matter.”

For now, leaders are considering their options.

“Until there is clarity, checks will not be mailed,” said Senate President Stuart Adams, R-Layton. He said Republican senators will meet on the second day of the legislative session to start talking about the impact of the referendum on tax reform and what their next steps should be.

Senator Dan McCay, R-Riverton, said he wanted to see the tax reform bill repealed so that lawmakers could start over and avoid the need for a referendum vote in November. He said he was unaware of the issue of gaps, but expressed concern that the law could come into force.

“What I think people need to understand is that the Legislative Assembly is currently unable to ignore the voice of the people,” he said, adding that the issue of deviation “would only exacerbate the problem” and creates a situation he described. like “messy, messy, messy.”

McCay said he thought there was value in repealing it. Despite the republican supermajorities in the House and in the Senate, the tax reform bill was the subject of a referendum because it was not adopted with the support of more than two thirds of the two chambers.

“I think all options will be taken seriously, including the repeal. I think many of my colleagues are interested in going back and reviewing the process “that led to tax reform, and working during the session to try to” find something that the public can support “.

Parliamentary minority leader Brian King, D-Salt Lake City, said the Democrats would likely be on board with a repeal.

“We all voted against,” said King. “I don’t think it takes us very long to say, ‘Of course, we have to repeal it. It was not good in December and the state officials said they were convinced of it. … It is fair to say that most lawmakers were surprised by the mobilization of the people of Utah. “

House Speaker Brad Wilson of R-Kaysville made no comment on the spread on Wednesday.

In a joint statement on the referendum, the Speaker and the Speaker of the Senate said, “We recognize that the current tax reform plan has raised concerns for some Utahns and the Legislative Assembly remains committed to developing solutions that Utahns can be proud while ensuring that our state continues to thrive. “

The governor is said to be addressing the gap, but also made no comments on Wednesday. However, he should talk about it as well as the impact of the referendum on Thursday, when recording his monthly press conference on PBS Utah.

County clerks have until February 4 to verify the signatures of voters who met Tuesday’s deadline. Under a new law, an elector has 45 days to withdraw his signature once it has been verified and posted online.

At 5:00 p.m. Wednesday, the state election office said more than 79,000 signatures have already been verified. It takes just under 116,000 voter signatures distributed proportionally among at least 15 of the state’s 29 counties to force the vote, and the organizers of the referendum say they have returned more than 152,000 and reached the threshold in 18 counties.

State chief electoral officer Justin Lee said the referendum signature verification rate is abnormally high.

“It has always been about 93-95% valid,” said Lee. “It’s very high. We usually see something around 70-75%. Anything over 80% is generally considered a very good validity rate. “

He said that some of the smaller counties – Beaver, Daggett, Duchesne, Emery, Kane and Wayne – indicated that they verified all of the referendum signatures that had been submitted, but will likely take until the February 4 deadline to end. the statewide verification process.