Repatriation of Canadians in Wuhan en route, second plane will be needed

OTTAWA (NEWS 1130) – Two hundred-eleven Canadians trapped in Wuhan, China, are screened and board a flight that takes them back to Canada.

The repatriation efforts are the first for Canada from the epicenter of the new coronavirus outbreak since it started in December 2019.

The flight, which will make a short tank stop in Vancouver, is expected to arrive at CFB Trenton in the early hours of Friday, Foreign Minister François-Philippe Champagne said.

“As expected, we had a small number of no-shows at the airport, mostly related to people who changed their mind at the last minute,” he said.

A number of seats are also secured on an American flight to get more Canadians out of Wuhan. Champagne said the aircraft is currently on the ground and is expected to depart shortly after the aircraft that has left the Canadian government.

“And is also expected to land in Trenton in the early hours of February 7,” he said.

With these two flights, the government said that about two-thirds of Canadians wanting to leave the region, the epicenter of the new coronavirus outbreak, would have left for Canada.

However, this means that the federal government must charter a second aircraft to get out remaining Canadians. Champagne said the plane is scheduled to leave Wuhan on February 10 and arrive in Canada the next day.

As of Thursday, the government said that nearly 350 Canadians have asked for help leaving Wuhan, China.

Meanwhile, all Canadians are asked to avoid all non-essential journeys to China and all journeys to Hubei Province.

“We also advise Canadians whose presence in China is not essential to consider leaving with commercial means,” Champagne added.

Federal Health Minister Patty Hajdu said that efforts to minimize the risks for Canadians in Canada, as well as those who return, are ongoing.

Anyone who is sick may not board one of the repatriation flights, and Hajdu said that passengers are also being assessed by the Ministry of National Defense.

“On board the flight, DND medical staff will perform health assessments of each person and travelers will complete a health statement and receive and sign a passenger information and confirmation form,” she explained.

After passengers have landed and processed, Hajdu said they will get an information package and a room. Families are grouped, she added.

In addition to daily health assessments, people in quarantine will also receive general help.

“That includes clothing, diapers, food, formula and games,” Hajdu said.

Mental health is also made available to Canadians who remain in quarantine for 14 days after arrival.