Repair Bot Full Free Download Here

About Repair Bot

RepairBot is an exciting game that combines a platform game, physics and puzzles where you play as a repair drone aboard an abandoned space station drifting in space.



The description



The main skill of your character in RepairBot is to grab various objects with your magnetic hand and move them around the game world. Activate various functional objects, such as doors, conveyors, turbines using d cubes. ‘energy.

Characteristics

Move objects such as crates, barrels and energy cubes

All this forms a big puzzle that you will have to solve

Quite a powerful level editor allowing you to create your own levels

You can also load a level in the workshop where other players can also play it



Popularity

9.3K Downloads

Requirements Repair Bot

File size: 80 Mb

Windows 98 / XP / Vista / 7/8/10

