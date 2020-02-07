Rep. Roy: Republicans can try to get Trump removed from office

If Republicans retake the house this fall, lawmakers can take a decision to end impeachment against President Donald Trump, even if it has no legal weight, MP Chip Roy said on Friday.

“I think what the real story will be is the asterisk over the Democratic Party,” the Texas Republican told Fox News “Fox and Friends”. “Honestly, if we’re back in control, we can vote. We can make a decision to lift the impeachment process.”

And even if the resolution has no legal weight: “We can send a loud message when we come back that this was a political partisan effort.”

However, he said the Republicans were busy on the first day, “doing the work that the Americans are asking us to do to lower health care prices and secure the border.”

Despite the animus in the House of Representatives, Roy sees an opportunity to make some efforts, including revising the rules for authorizing the use of military force.

“There are some Democrats who want to work with us,” Roy said, adding that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is dragging her party colleagues into the gutter and sending them down a street that the Americans don’t want to send. We can work together , “

Trump also set out his agenda in his State of the Union address, Roy said.

“It stands for American size and exceptionalism,” said Roy. “Unfortunately, there were a few Democrats on their hands when he said America was great.”

Trump is “popular for a reason”.

“The Americans are seeing its numbers go up,” said Roy. “They want to escape the high health costs. They want jobs. They want low unemployment rates. They think America is great. The Democratic model is a failed model. It is a business model of.” Hatred of the president. “

