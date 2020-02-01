Rep. Rashida Tlaib Angry Hillary Clinton at Bernie Sanders Rally

Democratic Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) encouraged a crowd to continue to fascinate Hillary Clinton at a Bernie Sanders meeting in Iowa on Friday.

While the event’s moderator began to mention one of Clinton’s recent attacks on Sanders, the audience started booing. The moderator then tried to suppress the reaction of the audience and said, “We are not going boo, we are not going boo. We are stylish here.”

Tlaib then spoke and said, “No, no. I’ll be boo. Booooo. You all know, I can’t be quiet. No, we’re going to boo. That’s good.

The American rep. Rashida Tlaib from Detroit is now popular on Twitter after she has cut off a moderator at Bernie Sanders and doesn’t say Hillary Clinton to boo: “No, I will boo. Booooo. You all know. I can’t be quiet … Keep the haters their mouth on Monday when we win. “Pic.twitter.com/Y3hw6Ivm6b

Before Talib persuaded, the moderator mentioned Clinton’s comments about Sanders in a documentary in which she said “Nobody likes” him.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, Clinton continued during Sanders’ bashen in the documentary and said, “He was in Congress for years. He had one senator who supported him. Nobody likes him, nobody wants to work with him, he didn’t do anything. He was a career politician. It’s all just nonsense and I feel so bad that people have been sucked into it. “

Tlaib went to Twitter on Saturday and published a statement that offered no apologies, but instead tried to explain her actions by expressing “frustration” and “disappointment” about Clinton’s comments.

“However, I know what is at stake if we don’t unite one candidate to beat Trump and I intend to do everything possible to ensure that Trump does not win in 2020. (2/4)

“I will continue to strive to come out of a place of love and not respond in the same way as those who oppose what we are building in this country. This is about building a fair and equitable future for my two boys, children throughout the country and future generations. “(4/4)

