Leakage of portions of a book log written by former National Security Advisor John Bolton was a conspiracy because he is an “angry” former White House official who plans to sell some books, Ralph Norman, R-S.C., told Newsmax TV.

During an appearance in Greg Kelly Reports on Monday, Norman discussed a New York Times story in which Bolton allegedly wrote that President Donald Trump said US military aid to Ukraine last summer was pending a call Investigation into Ukraine linked former Vice President Joe Biden and son Hunter.

The report brought new life to the question of whether there will be witnesses to the impeachment proceedings against Trump that began over a week ago.

“The public is not buying what the Democrats are trying to sell,” Norman said. “It is falling apart for them, I think they know it.

“At the last minute [edition] with Bolton, he’s trying to sell a book, Greg. Think about the timing: The night before the Senate returns to the session. It doesn’t make sense. This is a role that has been performed often, but it won’t work. “

Kelly then asked how harmful Bolton’s testimony could be to Trump and his defense team if he was called to the Senate Chamber for trial.

“I think on the surface [it will be harmful]. But if he comes when he testifies, it is confirmed as it is: a man who is upset with President Trump and is trying to sell a book,” said Norman.

“Why didn’t they call him back when they had the opportunity? It’s all a charade and the public doesn’t buy it. I don’t care what Bolton says. It’s a man, it’s based on hearsay.” Up to date and I don’t think it will fly. And I think it will ultimately work for the President’s benefit. “

Important: Find Newsmax TV in 70 million US cable houses DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, Optimum Ch. 102; U-Vers Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615, Spektrum, Suddenlink, Wow! or More systems here.

© 2020 Newsmax. All rights reserved.