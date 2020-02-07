Rep. Pete King on Newsmax TV: NY Governor Cuomo shows arrogance in immigration disputes

MP Peter King, R-N.Y., On Friday beat New York Governor Andrew Cuomo under support of a new state law that prohibits immigrants from accessing automotive files under the title “The culmination of arrogance.”

In an interview on Newsmax TV’s “Newsmax Now” program, King referred to freezing New Yorkers’ access to Global Entry and three other trusted travel programs that accelerated their return to the country.

Cuomo, who is taking legal action against the move, called the move “extortion” and found that the suspension was being carried out under a new “green light law” prohibiting illegal immigrants from obtaining a driver’s license and providing motor vehicle information to immigration authorities.

“I mean it’s the height of arrogance,” he said, adding that the state’s democratically controlled government is “playing life-threatening games.”

“The governor should have sat down with the Ministry of Internal Security and said what you need,” he added. “Instead … they went through those laws.”

Approximately 175,000 New Yorkers participating in trusted traveler programs will be expelled in 2020 as their permits expire as part of the U.S. Department of Homeland Moving move, The Associated Press reported.

This also applies to nearly 30,000 commercial truck drivers enrolled in a program that makes it easier to cross four ports of entry in the United States and Canada in New York, the AP reported.

