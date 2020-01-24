Rep. Lesko on Newsmax TV: reliving opening announcements like a nightmare

Debbie Lesko, R-Ariz., Told Newsmax TV on Friday that watching the Democrats’ opening speech in impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump was “like a nightmare” to them as a member of the House Justice Committee.

“I have heard this argument for hours in the house, on the judiciary committee and of course on the secret service committee.” “Nothing new comes out. They have no evidence of an offense committed by the President, they just keep saying it as if it were true, and it’s really hard to watch. I have to sit down with the senators “Pay tribute there hour after hour … I find it difficult to watch at all, because I’ve been through it before, like I’m going through a nightmare again, frankly. But they have no evidence, they have nothing.”

She said that Democrats “are just trying to influence the 2020 elections. They don’t like President Trump, they have done everything to get rid of him.”

Lesko said: “Six out of seven House Representative impeachers voted to speed up impeachment proceedings against the President prior to the Ukrainian phone call, so this type of statement says that this had nothing to do with the call, nothing to do with justice. It has everything to do with the law, the abuse of political power to try to take over the House of Representatives, the Senate and the Presidency.

The congressman added that “our side will do a really good job of debunking the Democratic talks”.

However, Lesko admitted that voters in their district “are fed up with the whole thing … they are fed up, they are disgusted with everyone in Congress, they think,” get something done “.”

