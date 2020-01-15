Rep. Kirkpatrick from Arizona seeking treatment for alcoholism

from The Associated Press

Posted on Jan 15 2020 10:14 hrs PST

PHOENIX – US representative Ann Kirkpatrick from Arizona said Wednesday that she is taking leave of her congress duties to seek treatment for alcohol addiction after a “serious” fall.

Kirkpatrick, a democrat, said she “is finally looking for this help after having struggled with it in the past.”

“I am willing to admit that I, like countless other Americans, suffer from this disease,” Kirkpatrick said in a statement. “Hard work and determination – which have brought me success in life – have not been enough to win this battle.”

Kirkpatrick did not release details of her injury last week, but said with physiotherapy that she can fully recover. She did not say how long she would be absent from Congress, but said she had no plans to move aside.

Kirkpatrick represents a rock district in Tucson and Southeast Arizona that the Republicans are focusing on in the 2020 elections.

