MP Dan Crenshaw, R-Texas, was entangled in Sens. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., And Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., And said they would buy votes on the pretext of compassion.

His comments came on Friday during an interview on TV “Fox & Friends”.

Crenshaw made his comments after Warren was confronted by a man in Iowa in the campaign for the President this week. The man said those who saved up on college loan payments were “messed up” as part of their student debt relief plan.

“I just wanted to ask a question,” said the father. “My daughter is leaving school. I saved all my money. She has no student loans. Will I get my money back?”

Warren replied, “Of course not.”

Warren has called for a universal, free public college and up to $ 50,000 in federal student loan debt relief for those earning less than $ 100,000 a year.

“(The man) asks the question many Americans want to ask Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders, and anyone who volunteers for student debt relief,” said Crenshaw.

“It is a false compassion that they offer. They always cover their politics in compassion, but it is a lie. It is not fair to take people and give them to others just because you want their votes.”

And he added: “That is the definition of buying votes.”

© 2020 Newsmax. All rights reserved.