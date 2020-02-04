Rep. Ayanna Pressley boycotts the state of union of President Trump

ED: PRESIDENT TRUMP GETS READY FOR ITS STATE OF THE UNION ADDRESS. IONA PRESSLEY SAYS THAT THEY BOYCOT IT. THE PRESIDENT SAYS “IMMEDIATELY ALIEN IN COLORS, WOMEN, HEALTHCARE, LGBTQ PLUS COMMUNITIES AND LOW INCOME FAMILIES.” ALEXANDER OR ORTEZ COSTUME – CASIO CORTEZ ALEXANDRIA ALSO BOOKS THE SPEECH.

The American rep. Ayanna Pressley plans to boycott President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address. The Massachusetts Democrat said she decided to partially skip Tuesday’s speech because Trump arouses fear among people of color, women, caregivers, the LGBTQ community, low-income families, and others. Pressley also said that Trump does not embody the principles, responsibility, grace, and integrity of the president and expresses contempt for the American people, Congress, and the constitution. “On the eve of the Senate Republicans violating offenses and spreading the wrong information, I cannot attend a sham of the Union with good conscience when I have seen firsthand the damage inflicted on the rhetoric and policies of Donald J. Trump to those I love and the people I represent, “she said. Pressley represents the 7th congress district of the state and is a destructive critic of Trump. In 2018, she long-term defeated Democratic congressman Michael Capuano, a 20-year-old veteran. f first black woman elected to the Congress of Massachusetts.Se has been partly pushed onto the national stage through her association with three other Democratic congress women – Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez from New York, Ilhan Omar from Minnesota and Rashida Tlaib from Michigan – labeled the “squad” in part for their criticism of Trump.

