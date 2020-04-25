Reopening cinemas is not easy for politicians to optimize

Just saying they can open it doesn’t mean they can do it in time

Georgia’s Governor Brian Kemp has announced plans to open cinemas this week on April 27. But he can’t just squeeze his fingers and do it – there are a lot of moving parts for that, and you have to work hard before that.

In this week’s TheWrap-Up podcast, Sharon Waxman and Daniel Goldblatt are joined by TheWrap reporters Jeremy Fuster and Trey Williams to demand the reopening of cinemas.

“It is still unknown how many theaters will go to open this option, but even if they want to open as soon as possible, it is unlikely that any cinema will open next week,” Fuster said. “Many obstacles still need to be addressed. Among them, all employees had to be retrained to work according to strict social protocols, such as segregation of seats and possible ranks … There will be a practice of deep cleaning, each auditorium, and possibly bathrooms and public places … So if they “Even though they returned their angry workers when the blockade began, there is still a lot of training to be done.”

As the spread of the coronavirus continues, the proliferation of films stops or stops production. As the number of effects grows, TheWrap believes that maintaining a successful list is the most important thing. Disney / MGM / Warner Bros.

“There is no time to die”

MGM, Universal and Bond producers Michael J. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli have announced that “No Time to Die” will be released in November 2020 after careful consideration and evaluation of the global theater market. Photo credit: universal

“In a quiet place, part II”

Director John Krasinski announced on Instagram that the March theatrical release of the horror will be postponed due to the spread of correlavirus around the world. Now Paramount has counted the release of the film for September 4. Photo credit: Paramount

“Peter the Rabbit 2: Escape”

“Peter Rabbit 2: Running” was one of the first films to be included in the coronavirus, and Sony postponed its March release until August 7. But as the shutdowns continued, Sony thought of its own slate as a family movie. now open on January 15, 2021. Photo credit: Sony

“Fast and scary 9”

The next “Fast & Furious” F9 ad has been postponed from May 20 to April 2, 2021. Photo credit: universal

“Funny birds”

After Paramount canceled its SXSW premiere on April 3, it postponed the theatrical release of the romantic comedy “Lovers,” starring Issa Rae and Kumail Nanjani, after which Netflix purchased the film from Paramount and released it on the day of its release. Paramount / Netflix

“Blue story”

Paramount has postponed a film by the controversial band Blue History, set to release in the UK on March 20. The release date has not been announced. Photo credit: Paramount

“Artist’s wife”

Strand Releasing and The End have postponed the limited release of Bruce Dern and Lena Olin’s The Artist’s Wife. The film was scheduled to open in New York on April 3, in Los Angeles on April 10 and in San Francisco on April 17. No new release date has been set. Release the item

“The truth”

Hirokazu will postpone the March 20 release of the Korean-Eda movie “Truth”, which will open in the summer of 2020 on an unknown date. The film stars Catherine Deneuve, Juliet Binoche and Ethan Hawke in French and English. opened in some foreign markets. IFC Films has set a new release date for July 3. IFC movies

Mulan

Disney has postponed the release of its blockbuster, a live remake of the animated film “Mulan” from March 27 to July 24. The shift was part of a big change for Disney movies that was included in its release schedule on April 3rd. Disney

“New mutants”

After many delays, Disney also returned the twentieth-century X-Men show “New Mutants” with “many caution.” The film, directed by Josh Boone, was scheduled to open on April 3. No new release date has been set. 20th century studios

“Horned horns”

Scott Cooper’s horror film “Antler,” starring Kerry Russell, has also been withdrawn by Disney and Searchlight Pictures since its April 17 release. No new release date has been set. Lighting pictures

Black Widow and MCU

During the redesign of the full release calendar, Disney supported all Marvel films in the world of cinema. The “Black Widow” was supposed to open on May 1, but now on November 6 will return to the nest, which previously owned “Eternal”. “Eternal” will move on February 12, 2021, “Shan-Chi and Legend” The film “Ten Rings” will open on May 7, 2021, and “Doctors’ Conflict is different” will move to November 5, 2021. The changes affected Marvel’s 2022 slate, Thor: Love and Thunder, which opened in February. Black Panther 2 and Captain Marvel 2, which will be released on May 18, 2022 and May 8, 2022, are now released on July 8, 2022. Surprising

Untitled Elvis movie Bav Lurmann’s Elvis Presley biopsy co-star Tom Hanks (played by Presley’s manager Colonel Parker) and his wife Rita Wilson, who played Austin Butler, stopped production in Australia after a positive test for COVID-19. The scheduled release date is November 5, 2021. Getty Images

“Mission: Impossible 7 and 8” In late February, Paramount’s actions halted production in Italy in the Tom Cruise series. Paramount on April 24 also announced the release dates for two films, “M: I 7” from July 2021 to November 19, 2021, and the eighth film returned from its summer release on November 4, 2022. . Paramount pictures

“Nightingale” Sony has postponed the shooting of the drama in Budapest, sisters of Dakota and Elle Fanning. Getty Images

“Birds of Paradise” Amazon Studios has stopped staging a ballet drama by director Sarah Adina Smith in Budapest. Getty Images

“Jurassic world: dominion” In the third universal “Jurassic World” production was delayed, Chris Pratt returned to the star after the destruction of the dinosaur. Universal pictures

“Flint is strong” Universal has also discontinued production of biopic boxing, starring Ice Cube and Ryan Destiny. Getty Images

The Man in Toronto Sony has postponed production on an action comedy by Kevin Hart and Woody Harrelson (who replaced Jason Statham).

“Official competition” Spanish studio Mediapro has stopped staging the main new comedy by Penelope Cruz and Antonio Banderas. Getty Images

“Batman”

On March 14, Warner Bros. has suspended production in the United States for at least two weeks on Matt Rive’s DC DC Films. The stars of the film portray Robert Pattinson as the Crusaders. On April 20, Warner Bros. officially released the release date from four months to October 1, its first scheduled release date of 2021. The shift will also include other DC titles, including “Flash” and until June 3, 2022, “Shazam 2!” Until November 4, 2022. Warner Bros.

“Samaritan” On March 14, MGM stopped production of the Sylvester Stallone thriller. The film was shot in Atlanta. Getty Images

“Cinderella” Sony’s modernized film “Cinderella” will be silenced by director Kay Cannon and starring Camila Cabello due to a travel ban in the UK. The film was shot in Pinewood studio. Getty Images

“Fantastic beasts 3” Third contribution J.K. Rowling’s “Harry Potter” series “Imaginary Beasts” has postponed the release of the film, which is scheduled to begin in the United States in March. The film stars Eddie Redman, Johnny Depp, Jude Loud and Catherine Waterston. Warner Bros.

“Card counter” Paul Schrader’s “Card Counter,” starring Oscar Isaac, Willem Dafoe, Ti Sheridan and Tiffany Haddish, suspended production in Los Angeles for five days after a “positive player” test on Facebook on Monday. “Personally, I would have shot from the rain of hell to finish the film,” added Schrader. “I’m getting old and asthmatic. What better way to die than work?” Photo by Jane Wexler for TheWrap

“Matrix 4” The film “Matrix 4” was temporarily released in March, according to TheWrap. Kinu Reeves’ film was shot in Berlin, Germany. Warner Bros.

“The first cow” Following the release of Kelly Reichard’s limited edition The First Cow on March 6, the distributor announced on Monday that the film would be released in theaters again later this year. A24

Deerskin The theatrical release of the Indian film “Deerskin” by director Quentin Dupuis has been postponed until the next warning. Greenwich Entertainment plans to release the film on March 20 after performing at Cannes, TIFF and Fantastic Fest. The film will now be shown in a virtual cinema on May 1. Greenwich Entertainment

“Unregulated” The adaptation of the popular PlayStation video game franchise, starring Tom Holland, Mark Wahlberg and Antonio Banderas, to “Unregulated” failed to begin production in March due to a coronavirus threat. As part of a major change in Sony’s slate, the film’s latest release date has been moved from March 2021 to October 8, 2021. Getty Images / Stupid Dog

“Rise” Sony Pictures Classics’ comedy “Mountaineering”, which starred in Sundance this year, was scheduled to hit theaters on March 20, but was later postponed. Sony Pictures Classics

“Avatar” The filming of James Cameron’s four “Avatar” series in New Zealand has been postponed indefinitely, according to the film’s producer John Landau. The executive team was scheduled to fly to NZ Wellington on Friday, but will remain in Los Angeles due to a coronavirus. Landau could not say when production began and when the local kiwi crew could start work. “If I told you we’d know in two weeks, I’d be lying. I may not be mistaken. There are even watches that are broken twice a day. But I would lie because I didn’t know, “Landau said. “We are facing a global crisis, and this does not apply to the film industry. I think we all need to do our best to correct the curve today. “ 20th century studios

“Personal History of David Copperfield” Searchlight Studios was set to release a comedy based on the May 8 novel by Charm Dickens by Veep creator Armando Yannucci. Lighting pictures

“Woman in the window” The mysterious thriller Amy Adams by director Joe Wright, “The Woman in the Man’s Window,” was scheduled to open in theaters on May 15 in 20th-century studios. No new release date has been set. 20th century studios

“Bull” The theatrical release of Annie Silverstein’s Indian drama “The Bull” has been postponed from March 20 and will now open on May 1 in VOD and digital format. The film has topped the festival roster since its 2019 debut in Cannes. Samuel Goldwyn’s films

“Minions: Gru’s Uprising” The latest film “Minions” “Gru Uprising” was postponed to July 3. Lighting Entertainment’s Paris office was forced to close due to a coronavirus, so the film could not be completed on time. The universal film will be released on July 2, 2021, one year after its first release. Universal

“The Amazing Woman 1984” The “Wonder Woman” series, played by Gal Gadot, will be released in theaters on August 14 and June 5. Warner Bros.

“At the height” The film, based on Lin-Manuel Miranda’s performance of “Height”, was postponed from its June 26 release by Warner Bros. and moved to June 18, 2021. Warner Bros.

“Dangerous” “Dangerous,” director James Van’s horror film “The Beautiful Woman 1984,” has been released indefinitely since its release on August 14 to clear the way for its opening in the late summer. Getty Images

“Peter the Rabbit 2”, “Morbius” and “Ghosts: The Afterlife” While overhauling its slate, Sony has postponed three films it plans to release this summer to the first quarter of 2021. “Peter Rabbit” will now be released in January 2021, and “Morbius” and “Ghostbusters: Afterlife” will be postponed to next March. Sony

Greyhound Sony also wrote the World War II drama Tom Hanks and copied it from its mid-June release date, but no new date has yet been set. Sony

“Evil” Universal has removed the musical adaptation of the film “Evil” from the slate, which was released on December 22, 2021 and will be re-released later. Getty Images

“2 songs” Lighting “Song 2” will now open on December 22, 2021 in the universal version of “Alem” at the place of release of “Evil”. Lighting

“The best cannon: Maverick” The sequel to Tom Cruise’s 1985 hit film was withdrawn from June 24 to December 23, 2020. Option

“Candy” The Universal horror film, directed by Nia DaCosta and directed by Jordan Peel, will run from June 12 to September 25, 2020. Universal

“Praise it” The musical comedy “Praise It” about the church choir, produced by Will Packer, was delayed after its release on September 25, and was later re-launched by Universal Corporation. Filmed by Ian Spanier for TheWrap

“Sponge film: sponge” Paramount replaced the animated film “Spongebob” from May 22 to July 31. Paramount pictures

“Jungle Cruise” With the move of “Mulan”, Disney has postponed the release of the adventure comedy “Jungle Cruise” Dwayne Johnson until July 30, 2021. Disney

“Free guy” The Ryan Reynolds video game comedy was supposed to open on July 3, but will now open on December 11. Twentieth Century Fox / Disney

“French dispatcher” Director Wes Anderson’s “French Dispatcher” has been moved from July 24, 2020 to October 16, 2020 as part of the replacement of the entire Disney release calendar. Lighting pictures

Anonymous Indiana Jones The fifth Indiana Jones film, starring Harrison Ford, changed the release date in response to another wave of Disney. Now it will open on July 29, 2022. Option

“Nobody” Universal’s production film “Atomic Blonde”, starring Bob Odenkirk, the author of the revenge thriller “Nobody” and the screenplay “John Wick”, will open on August 14, 2020. As a result, the M. Night Shyamalan thriller, which was not scheduled for that day, is now unchanged and will be added to the calendar later. Photo by Stephen Gerlich for TheWrap

“Soul” and “Raya and the Last Dragon” Disney and Pixar’s “Jean” opens on November 20, the season’s release date. Now it’s unveiled near the Disney animation studio’s “Paradise and the Last Dragon.” Now the film will debut on March 12, 2021. It is filled with slots from an unnamed Disney live action movie. Walt Disney Studios / Pixar

“Infinite” Antoine Foucault’s latest film, “Paramount,” directed by Mark Wahlberg’s “Infinite,” will be released on August 7, and will open on May 28, 2021, Memorial Day weekend. “Infinity” has not been left behind by the coronavirus, and the new day will give the studio more time to develop the film’s own intellectual property. Getty Images

“Many Saints of Newark” The preconditions for a soprano after the young Tony Soprano, played by James Gandolfini’s son Michael Gandolfini, escalated into riots in Newark in the 1960s until 2021, now it began on March 12, 2021 and was released in September 2020. Getty Images

“King Richard” A biography of the life of his son Richard Williams, who played Will Smith, was unveiled almost completely from November 2020 to November 19, 2021. Getty Images

“Son: Woe to you” Despite the fact that the series “Venom” received a new name from Sony, “Let there be a new crime,” it will open on June 25, 2021, starting from the October release. Sony

“World and dragons” Paramount’s Game Night directed by John Francis Daly and Jonathan Goldstein based on Dungeons & Dragons was postponed from November 2021 to May 27, 2022. Getty Images