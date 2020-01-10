Loading...

NEW YORK – A 190-year-old tavern in New York City where scenes from the movie “Goodfellas” were filmed, remain open thanks to a deal reached Friday by the bar owner and his landlord, city officials said.

Mayor Bill de Blasio and the Queens Chamber of Commerce announced “a handshake agreement” between Loycent Gordon, the owner of Neir’s Tavern, and property owners Ken and Henry Shi.

“I am proud that I have helped keep the doors open so that New Yorkers can continue to enjoy a place that has meant so much to so much over the years. Cheers on another 190 years!” Said the Blasio, a democrat, in a statement.

Thomas Grech, president of the Queens Chamber of Commerce, said: “It would be a shame to lose an institution with as much history as Neir’s, and we are happy that the bar will continue to serve its customers for years to come.”

Gordon announced earlier this week that Sunday would be the last call for the pub in the Woodhaven neighborhood of Queens “unless a miracle happens.” He said that a rent increase and other rising costs had made it impossible to stay in business.

De Blasio promised to help save Neir when Gordon called WNYC’s radio program “Ask the Mayor” on Friday morning and the mayor joined bar visitors to celebrate the deal later on Friday.

A video posted on Twitter by David Eagle, editor in chief David Brand, shows the Blasio how the owner of the tavern is roasting with a song of “Loy! Loy! Loy! ”

Neir was opened as the Old Blue Pump House in 1829 and has worked at the same location under different names.

It can be seen in various films including “Goodfellas”, Martin Scorsese 1990 mob classic with Robert De Niro, Joe Pesci and Ray Liotta.

The corresponding press