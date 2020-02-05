Rent a private jet for a selfie? Why not

The lives of the rich and famous can sometimes come easier than people believe. Yes, working hard for every penny you receive every two weeks, sometimes every week, is a rewarding feeling, but with today’s technological advancements, it is easier to earn much more than a normal 9 to 5 ever will. Introducing the online world of social media. The position is influential and you are your own boss, make your own planning, do minimal work except advanced content planning and present brands and your own personal self for a considerable amount.

The higher the number of views, the higher the wage and the more an influencer needs to become creative with his content. Behold – the most popular trend for social media – the private jet.

That’s right, influencers and brand ambassadors now rent luxury private jets to use as background for their content and stories. Usually these are real aircraft that are rented out during the available hours according to the schedule of the private airlines. Other times these are props with which stores will create marketing tactics to be part of the trend at lower costs.

Renting a private jet is not cheap

Via: Business Insider

Living and looking expensive and high-end does not come with a yellow sale sticker or in the liquidation section. Although some influencers and brand ambassadors can make a deal with airlines and offer a collaborating “tit-for-tat” deal where they receive a service or product for free in exchange for free promotion. But, more likely than none, they pay for their stunning jet.

The average price for renting this luxury photography item is between $ 1400 and $ 3000 per hour for the smallest jet of an affordable service. For medium-sized aircraft this can vary from $ 4000 to $ 8000 per hour and up to $ 13000 for larger aircraft. If you think about it, paying $ 1,400 for a small jet is a comparable price level to a regular plane ticket, a small vacation, without having to go through pedestrian traffic to get to the security, eat awful and overpriced food and most likely have been late for the start. But for only a photo, it’s quite an expensive photo shoot.

Reality versus Instagram

Via: News Plas

The most popular trend in the field of social media is to create a double image of reality versus Instagram. The idea around this global trend is to create a fake image that is a bit additional. It is beautiful, placed, their makeup and hair are ready, the lighting and editing are perfect and the image is just perfect. In contrast to the reality of the image, where you look a little crazy, her hair can blow in the wind, a small lipstick spot, even a hand in the wrong way, creating a more realistic picture of how someone looks and looks live spot.

Influences, brand ambassadors and even ordinary people trying to get a foot in the door of social media will rent out a private jet to create the illusion that their luxurious life is a reality, when it’s alone, it’s just for Instagram and social media -messages.

But don’t be fooled, although some online users rent out this expensive background for a photo, they don’t always board the plane. Many photos can be found online where they are only photographed for a private jet or in the stairs, as if they were coming out of the jet. While others are photographed on the leather seats with a deeper pocket inside and some even drink a glass of champagne served by a paid actor or actress to view the flight attendant.

Is it only for the rich children of the world

Via: La Dible

There is no doubt that this trend simply extends to the current rich Millenials of the world and those in the professional field. There is no way in the online world that you will ever see a struggling man or woman, with a normal 9 to 5, renting a private jet for the simple fact of getting extra likes and followers. The ability to willingly spend thousands of dollars to rent a prop, in addition to the photographer, wardrobe, hair and makeup, is not something everyone will save their hard-earned money for.

What photographers have to say

Via: Lipstiq

Photographers and videographers are absolutely in heaven with this current trend. The reason for this is simple: they charge per hour. Whether an influencer, brand ambassador or company wants to rent a private jet, a private island or an apple orchard, the prices of a photographer remain the same for the same time and the same number of photos.

In fact, photographers are currently in the photography sky and can add private jets to their current portfolio, expand from the overly photographed hotel location or hot tub in a high-end spa.

References: ladbible.com, amp.businessinsider.com, insider.com, aircharterserviceusa.com, shemazing.com, unilad.co.uk

Make a baby at this hotel and win a free annual stay of 18 years