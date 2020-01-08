Reno Piscopo scores a stunning goal in Olyroos' draw against Iraq

Loading...

Eight minutes after its launch, Qasem rode a duel before scoring an excellent goal past diver Thomas Glover and finding the bottom corner over the inside of the post in the 77th minute.

The Olyroos almost got a late winner, but defender Dylan Ryan’s header came back from the post.

Reno Piscopo scored the goal in the drawing of the Olyroos. Credit: Getty Images

“I dedicate this goal to the families at home in Australia, the victims, and it was something special for me,” said Piscopo afterwards.

There was a short pause before the start to commemorate those affected by the fires in Australia.

Host Thailand beat Bahrain 5-0 in the other Group A game.

Next, the Olyroos meet Thailand on Sunday (AEDT) at Rajamangala Stadium.

The two best teams in the four groups reach the quarter-finals.

The first Olympic qualification since 2008 is on the agenda for Graham Arnold. The top three teams of the tournament will join host Japan at Tokyo 2020. The two finalists and the play-off winner qualify with third place.