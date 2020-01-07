Renfrew County public high schools, kindergartens to close Wednesday during strike

Loading...

Secondary schools and kindergarten classes on the Renfrew County District School Board will close on Wednesday as teaching staff strike for a day.

Members of the Ontario Secondary School Teachers’ Federation (OSSTF) plan to walk to nine school boards in the province and selected schools from six French-speaking boards.

OSSTF represents high school teachers, early childhood educators and high school managers at public schools in Renfrew County.

The closure of Renfrew County high schools on January 8 also means cancellation of night school, co-placement, double credit programs and extracurricular activities.

Kindergartens on the board will be closed except for lessons at the Whitney Public School, which will be held as usual if there is a strike, the board said in a statement.

It is the fourth strike of a day by OSSTF to put pressure on the government in contract negotiations.

OSSTF offered to postpone the strike if the government agreed to bring the workforce back to what they were in 2018-19. That would mean a reversal of the government’s plan to increase classes and a recovery of some jobs of teachers and support workers.

Education Minister Stephen Lecce responded to the announcement of Wednesday’s strike by criticizing OSSTF for “escalating” the situation. “This ongoing strike action is unfair to students and their families.”

Lecce says the main issue in the dispute is wages – the government has offered an annual increase of one percent, while the union has asked for the cost of living or about two percent.

OSSTF President Harvey Bischof says the main issues in the dispute are larger classes, compulsory online learning for high school students, erosion of support for students with high needs and classroom violence.

Wednesday’s strike has no impact on schools in Ottawa.

