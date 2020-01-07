Renegades' winless run is lost to Perth

Loading...

Perth’s English first player Liam Livingstone was hit twice in the groin area by balls, but rebounded to accelerate his team’s pursuit. Livingstone repeatedly cleared the rope, including Tonking compatriot Richard Gleeson on the roof.

The Renegades had a chance when 49-year-old Livingstone took a Dan Christian half volley. But just a moment after telling Channel Seven commentators that his team’s cause hadn’t been lost, Renegades captain Finch spilled a catch that ran back while the flight was under extra cover.

Gleeson scored when Livingstone (59 of 39 balls) was finally defeated by Finch, but by then the Scorchers had already tripled numbers without losing within 10 overs.

Livingstone’s opener colleague Josh Inglis (51 out of 33) gave Richardson a return catch after a slow ball.

However, Mitchell Marsh, Cameron Bancroft and Tim David all produced cameos to help Perth win six goals with six balls left.

Sent in by the Scorchers – who had started the season slowly themselves – the Renegades fell into a hole at 3-48. Finch had made a mistake when he fell for a golden duck before Marcus Harris, who opened in a new top order, became Jhye Richardson’s second victim and left for 14.

Shaun Marsh (two) was first handcuffed and then removed by younger brother Mitchell when Livingstone caught the deep.

Things looked grim, though the innings of the Renegades were revived by two men 26 centimeters apart.

Tiny Sam Harper eventually went on to launch, combining his series of assault strikes with sophisticated restraint on the way to the 73rd from 46th, benefiting from Chris Jordan falling down on the 47th.

At the other end, the lanky Beau Webster was late and finished 59 out of 40, an inning that included four powerful sixes.

English all-rounder Samit Patel made his Renegades debut less than 24 hours after touchdown in Melbourne. The veteran came in 7th and made so many unbeaten balls before opening bowling with his left arm and taking 35 out of four wicketless overs.

The silver lining between Finch and Richardson is the fact that the Renegades will be forced to tinker because what they have delivered so far has not been good enough.

The Renegades’ pursuit of victory continues on Friday night at Marvel Stadium in the second leg against the leading Melbourne Stars. This is Gleeson’s last game before being replaced by the Afghan Mohammad Nabi.

