Renegades go from bad to worse after falling to the Sixers

The kind of things that happened to the Renegades last season let them down this time.

The practical cameos that sustained their momentum towards last summer’s final are not playing games.

The catches are abandoned, the half chances are not taken.

Dan Christian – who could barely hurt last summer – floated for a quick 32-step-over-17 shot, shooting the Renegades at 6-153 after winning the bat flip and choosing to beat.

But in the race, Christian knocked down a goalkeeper halfway, granting a defeat to Sixers opener Josh Philippe, who was 19 at the time and continued to do 33 before being knocked down by a spinner skipper Tom Andrews, with what was his first delivery since signing with the Renegades.

Christian's drop had left Renegades paceman Kane Richardson visibly exasperated. The rapid had himself refurbished Philippe, unable to maintain a strong chance of return.

Bright point: Tom Andrews gives the Renegades something to celebrate after taking over the wicket from Josh Philippe of Sydney.

The Sixers were also razed to the ground when a direct hit from Richardson to the point in the sixth almost found Philippe short of his field, and in the previous one when a poorly synchronized shot from Philippe fell just next to Beau Webster in cover .

After Philippe and Daniel Hughes set 70 for the first wicket, the Sixers stumbled, losing 3-10 in 14 balls as Andrews pocketed a second by grabbing the scalp of opposing captain Moises Henriques for a duck.

James Vince (41 of 26) and Jordan Silk (36 of 26) stabilized the ship.

Still, 10 were needed since the finals, which started with a single and a bye as the Englishman Richard Gleeson escaped Silk before a shy on the strains of Sam Harper failed. Typical of the night, these moments turned out to be costly, as Silk slammed Gleeson into the middle of the deep wicket for six from the third bullet of the end, but froze the game for the Sixers, who rushed to home to win with a ball to spare.

The Renegades found themselves regretting another uninspiring performance with the bat.

Skipper Aaron Finch lost nine points in the second after confusing an outside player from Jackson Bird, while Harper flamed before falling on a Tom Curran. The opener had done 45 out of 24, and just as he had done a fortnight earlier against Sydney Thunder, he did not continue his work. It was therefore not surprising that the wicket keeper threw his disappointment bat as he walked away.

Shaun Marsh (40 out of 42) couldn't break down the shackles and can no longer excuse him for a Marvel outfield that played much faster than the previous game on the site four nights earlier.

In the absence of Sean Abbott (side tension) and Steve O’Keefe (calf), the Sixers were well served by the emerging leggie Lloyd Pope (2-22 on four overs). The versatile English Tom Curran (1-58 out of four) suffered the shock of the end of the Christian attack.

The modest demand for tickets was such that the top of Marvel was closed for this game, one night when a dashboard malfunction added the feeling that all was not going well. The Renegades have three more games to play this season, and if the losses continue to increase, selling to fans should only be more difficult.

Daniel is an age sports journalist

