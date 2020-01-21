Hobart’s hopes for the Big Bash League final are aroused after Melbourne Renegades has played four times in a dramatic fight at Marvel Stadium.

The Hurricanes seemed to have a match in their pockets on Tuesday evening before an 85-strong partnership between Mohammad Nabi and Beau Webster almost destroyed the game for the hosts.

Nabi shot 63 of 30 balls, but the Afghani and Webster (50) died when the hurricanes survived the rush and Nathan Ellis (1-37) held on to bowling.

While the Renegades collapsed to a tenth defeat in an unfortunate title defense, their immediate attention is focused on wicket keeper Sam Harper’s health.

The 23-year-old collided heavily on hitting and became the first player to drop out of a BBL game – replaced by Tom Cooper – and was hospitalized with a concussion.

Harper, who suffered a severe concussion during a Sheffield Shield game in 2017, was examined by medical personnel after falling over Ellis while trying to finish a run.

“It’s a pretty extraordinary incident – I’ve never seen anyone on a cricket pitch who was so concerned,” Renegades coach Michael Klinger told Channel Seven.

After Harper left the field in the fourth round, Shaun Marsh tried to force the Renegades to their third consecutive victory.

Marsh’s third half century of the BBL season, however, ended in one blow too much when he tried to avoid quick singles.

Previously, the hurricanes had soared to 3-190 after firing by Matthew Wade after the Renegades sent them to the bat.

The Australian test player inspired the Hurricanes to their best BBL power game ever, with the Tasmanian franchise beating 0-78 from the first six overs.

Wades’ 50s came from only 22 balls, but the swing of the hurricanes came to a halt during the middle overs after being released for 66.

Macalister Wright, the unannounced first player, stayed tuned and collected the run rate towards the end of his first BBL century to carry his racket with 70 out of 50 undefeated balls.

aap