Renée Zellweger’s rendering of Judy Garland in the biopic Judy may have led to her second Academy Award victory, but the actress emphasized that “I can’t get myself out of the collaboration” with all other people involved in the film.

“The only thing I did alone was singing in the car on the 405 in traffic for a year,” she told journalists behind the scenes in the press room after accepting her prize on Sunday evening.

The star also said that the film, which deals with Garland’s own addictions and the abuse she endured as a child trapped in the Hollywood system, is meant to “appreciate the importance of her legacy” – both the good and the good poor.

“Ultimately, it’s about wanting to tell that story and celebrating Judy Garland and shedding light on the nuances in her life that people consider tragic,” said Zellweger. She added that this was “an opportunity to tell a story that challenges that story. You only know how extraordinary someone is when you know the battle he has conquered.”

She also said that winning this prize feels different since her last Oscar win, in 2004 before Cold mountain. She said she didn’t think she was ‘at the moment’ last time because she was busy filming another movie.

“I’m a little more present now,” she said. “I think that time is gone and the intervening time has helped me to appreciate it in a certain way and look at it in a different way.”