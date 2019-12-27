Renders based on claimed design spots show 2020 iPads with triple cameras & # 39; s on the back

Loading...

Renders made from claimed design spots show a few 2020 iPad Pro's with triple rear camera, exactly like the module on the iPhone 11 Pro.

They come from Steve H. McFly, also known as Onleaks, who correctly displayed the iPhone 11 Pro design in January last year …

Both photos & video (below) of the renders appear on iGeeksBlog.

OnLeaks, a popular leaker, reports that the upcoming 2020 iPad Pro models may have the same dimensions as seen in 2018 models. However, OnLeaks only has shared dimensions of 11 ″ iPad Pro, which can show off around 248 x 178.6 x 5.9 mm (7.8 mm including rear camera bubble).

Apart from height and width, the thickness of the future devices may be slightly more because Apple plans to install triple camera lenses. Of course you can compare the camera bump of upcoming iPads with that of iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max.

McFly & # 39; s track record means that the photos must be taken seriously, although there is one surprising element: the renders suggest different materials for the back of the two models.

The 11-inch iPad Pro has a metal back, just like the current iPad Pro & # 39; s, and the 12.9-inch iPad Pro has a glass back panel, as we find in iPhone 11 Pro.

The site suggests that the new models will be released in the spring, which would be consistent with previous reports of new iPads, in addition to a long rumored replacement for the iPhone SE (about which existing SE fans should not be excited).

You can see some of the renders below, complete with the video, with more images on GeeksBlog.

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yKeksmOzEpo (/ embed)

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tOrRTZDujAA (/ embed)