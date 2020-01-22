Renault Twingo Electric could launch this year with Smart ForFour Powertrain

An all-electric version of the Renault Twingo will be launched later this year in Europe and could use the same powertrain as the Smart EQ Forfour.

According to an Auto Express report, it could premiere at the Geneva motor show in March. We have known the electric Twingo coming for some time already, in October 2019.

At the time, the vehicle was little known, apart from the fact that it could arrive in 2020.

Read also: Renault refines its electric game, Twingo zero emissions comes into play

This latest report notes that, as the current Renault Twingo uses the same platform as the Smart EQ Forfour, it would make sense that it uses the same 17.6 kWh battery and an 80 HP (82 PS) rear electric motor. . If this turns out to be the case, the all-electric city car might be able to hit 100 km / h in about 12 seconds, have a top speed of 130 km / h and be good for a range of about 90 miles (145 km ).

It’s not a lot of autonomy in the modern world, but the electric Twingo should share the same 22 kW charging architecture as the Smart, so a charge of 10 to 80% of its capacity will take less than 40 minutes. Buyers should also be offered a smartphone app that will allow them to remotely check the vehicle and retrieve important details, including its charge status.

In 2013, Renault presented a preview of a potential electric Twingo with the Twin’Z concept (photo below). This concept used a single rear-mounted electric motor delivering 67 HP (68 PS) and associated with a small lithium-ion battery under the floor.