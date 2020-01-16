Renault thinks it can work

Photo: Getty ImagesThe morning shiftAll your daily vehicle news in one convenient place. Isn’t your time more important?

News of the controversial relationship between Renault and Nissan: Due to UAW contracts, labor costs for the "Big Three" are expected to rise. The automakers are investing in flying taxis and electric vehicles, and will see exciting sales results for Europe in 2019.

1st gear: The contested besties Renault and Nissan seem to be trying to find out



The longstanding alliance between Japanese automaker Nissan and French automaker Renault has gone through serious turmoil, especially after Carlos Ghosn, former chairman of Nissan and Mitsubishi, was arrested in 2018. Renault’s chairman, Jean-Dominique Senard, is not really doing so bad, and the two teams are working to fix what is broken. From history:

“We have a board that oversees the alliance, which is made up of people who are all very close to the alliance,” Senard said in a briefing with reporters, defending the changes he has made since joining Renault after Ghosn’s arrest ,

“There is a common desire to link our strategic plans with the real desire to make this alliance a success,” he said, describing reports that Nissan was working on scenarios for a possible future outside the alliance as “bad news.” “.

The news site says Senard believes other partners may join Nissan and Renault “once the partnership is stabilized,” so there are still problems. Both companies have a tremendous incentive to solve these problems and continue to work together because reducing complexity through collaboration is the key to successful days, especially when the auto industry is shifting to electric vehicles. From Reuters:

Analysts believe the cost-saving alliance between Renault and Nissan is vital for both companies as the auto industry is facing declining demand and huge investments in cleaner vehicles and automated driving, especially as competitors PSA Group and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles team up to meet these challenges.

All of this comes after much controversy between Renault and Nissan. “Renault and Nissan are not doing well,” we wrote in December 2018, pointing to an automotive news story about investigations into strange shell companies within Nissan and a Reuters story about how the boards of the two companies didn’t were okay.

Then, in June, we wrote “Renault-Nissan tensions were somehow getting worse” and highlighted the Bloomberg and Reuters reports of how Renault refused to adopt the Nissan-proposed reforms after Ghosn because of the French automaker’s view that they were underrepresented. We also mention in this story the theory that Nissan may have played a role in Renault failing to merge with the FCA.

A few days later, we wrote the report “The Nissan-Renault Alliance Disintegrates: Report,” in which we noted the Financial Times report on how companies that oversee the Nissan-Renault-Mitsubishi Alliance were dissolved. The Financial Times recently said that the relationship between automakers has become “toxic” according to two sources, and that Nissan will make contingency plans if it decides to part with Renault.

Of course, we don’t really know what’s going on behind the scenes, but Senard on the Renault side seems to be positive, and that’s better news than what we’ve heard about this alliance in recent years.

2nd course: Detroit big three will pay more for work: report

Last year, the United Auto Workers ratified a contract with the three major automakers after a long strike at GM. Under the results of this contract, the Center for Automotive Research’s Automotive News Attributes will increase personnel costs over the next four years.

The controversial negotiations with the UAW last year will prove costly for automobile manufacturers in Detroit 3, according to a forecast by the Center for Automotive Research.

Kristin Dziczek, Vice President of Industry, Labor and Business at CAR, said that average hourly labor costs for Ford Motor Co., Fiat Chrysler Automobile and General Motors will “increase” over the next four years, despite the vows by individual companies They enter into the talks to keep these numbers at bay.

According to CAR estimates, Fiat Chrysler will see the largest increase by 2023, from $ 55 an hour to $ 66 an hour. GM’s hourly labor cost will increase from $ 63 an hour to $ 71 an hour, while Ford’s hourly cost will rise from $ 61 to $ 69 in four years.

These costs are weighted averages “by composition of the workforce” that include not only wages but also health insurance, bonuses and a number of other factors. The story quotes an art Schwartz, a former GM negotiator, who points out that this rise in labor costs is obvious:

“If companies are doing well, there is no point in expecting that labor costs will not increase … Anyone who got involved in the idea that labor costs would stay the same or decrease would dream.”

Schwartz also found that many payments are one-off payments that are flat-rate and not “structural”. Therefore, they shouldn’t really hit companies in the long run. According to a “GM spokesman”, it is also expected that part of the increased labor costs will be offset by improved productivity. From history:

(A GM spokesman said in a statement): “There has been no increase in defined pension or pension obligations, and we expect productivity increases to offset labor cost increases over the term of the contract. In the U.S., we also maintained the 10 to 11 million unit breakeven to preserve the ability to navigate through a downturn. “

3rd gear: Toyota continues to spend current money on flying taxis

We have been writing about Toyota’s investments in flying cars / drones and flying taxis for some time now. Back in mid-2017, we wrote some stories about how the company invested $ 350,000 in a company called Cartivator to help build a drone. At the beginning of 2018, we mentioned how Toyota, Jet Blue, Intel and others contributed $ 100 million to a startup from Santa Cruz, California called Joby Aviation for a “flying taxi”.

Apparently, the Japanese automaker is still there, as Bloomberg wrote yesterday about the “new $ 394 million bet” on Joby. From the article:

In addition to Baillie Gifford and Global Oryx, and previous supporters such as Intel Capital, Capricorn Investment Group, JetBlue Technology Ventures, SPARX Group and its own investment arm, Toyota AI Ventures, Toyota is the main investor in Joby’s Series C funding of $ 590 million. The deal initially makes Santa Cruz, California-based Joby the best-funded EVTOL (Electric Vertical Take Off and Landing) launch in a booming category that must overcome significant regulatory hurdles and concerns about passenger safety and noise. All the money it has collected is $ 720 million.

The Toyota CEO responded to the investment and said:

“Aviation is a long-term goal for Toyota. As we continue to work in the automotive business, this agreement will take us to heaven,” said Akio Toyoda, President and Chief Executive Officer of Toyota. “If we take on the challenge of air traffic together with Joby, an innovator in the emerging EVTOL space, we will open up the potential to revolutionize the future transport and living environment.”

4th gear: Hyundai invests in an electric van startup

When you talk about car manufacturers who spend millions on startups, Hyundai does the same. A UK-based startup for electric vehicles will save $ 110 million. Reuters says the following:

Arrival was founded in 2015 and is based in London. The company has developed a box-shaped, futuristic-looking shuttle bus for the commercial supply market. The company said its van will have a range of 300 miles.

Arrival said in a statement that it would work with Hyundai and Kia to develop a variety of electric vehicles, initially for the commercial market. These vehicles are built on Arrival’s modular vehicle platform or “skateboard”, which bundles the engine, batteries and chassis components, similar to the skateboard developed by the US startup Rivian.

Car manufacturers are working with startups of electric cars at incredible speed. Ford invests hundreds of millions in the Michigan-based EV company Rivian, Porsche spends money on the Croatian EV manufacturer Rimac and many other examples. There is no evidence that such things are slowing down as automakers need as much help as they can to compete in the increasingly popular world of electric vehicles.

5th gear: PSA Group 2019 was a successful year, but sales in Europe were fine

PSA Groupe, the French automaker that owns Peugeot, Citroen, Vauxhall, Opel and DS, and the company that is currently merging with Fiat Chrysler, had a bad year 2019 compared to 2018, according to Reuters:

French automaker PSA Group (PEUP.PA) announced on Thursday that global sales fell 10% last year to 3.49 million units, compared to a record 3.88 million in 2018 since it was below declining volumes in China, the Middle East and Africa suffered.

In fact, these sales were pretty terrible in China, the Middle East and Africa. From history:

PSA sales in China decreased by a remarkable 55.4% to 117,084 vehicles. This is only a tenth of the target of 1 million a year set a few years ago.

Sales volumes also declined by 22.5% in a declining Latin American market and by 43.7% in the Middle East / Africa region. This was punished by the Group’s forced withdrawal from Iran under the threat of US sanctions.

With a drop of only 2.5 percent overall, however, Europe was not that bad. Here’s a little more about it:

In Europe, PSA, supported by an increase in sales of light commercial vehicles (LCVs), “maintained its position by gaining 16.8% of the market in a market that increased slightly by 1.3% “. In 2018, PSA’s market share increased by 3.8 points to 17.1% compared to 2017.

The company’s merger partner, Fiat Chrysler, was hit hard by a 7.3 percent drop in car sales in Europe. I am sure that both companies in this region will benefit from intelligent consolidation. Incidentally, if you’re curious about total sales in Europe, they actually seem to have been quite decent in 2019, and Bloomberg reports in its story “Record High in European Car Sales”:

New car registrations rose by 21% to 1.26 million vehicles. This was announced by the Association of European Automobile Manufacturers on Thursday. The late surge helped offset a weak start to 2019 and boosted total annual sales by 1.2%, triggering a slight decline in 2018.

Europe’s growth contrasts with weak demand in the two largest automotive markets in the world. Car sales in China declined by 3.6% in December. This was the 18th decline in the past 19 months as slowing economic activity and trade tensions unsettled consumers. Traders in the U.S. offered record discounts to support sales as demand slowed in late 2019. The two countries signed the first phase of a larger trade pact that could ease the mood.

Conversely, the US prepares its economy for production in World War II

From the Franklin D. Roosevelt Presidential Library:

On January 16, 1942, the FDR founded the War Production Board through Executive Order 9024. The WPB was commissioned to convert the civil industry into war production. Her work included rationing materials and mobilizing the public through drives such as scrap drives.

