Renault sold 62,447 electric vehicles in 2019 - more than ever

Tesla continues to lead the race for electric vehicles, but other automakers are also seeing increased demand for their electric vehicles, including Renault.

In 2019, the French automaker sold a total of 62,447 electric cars worldwide, a significant increase from the approximately 49,300 electric vehicles it sold in 2018 and the 36,300 sold in 2017.

The vast majority of electric vehicles sold by Renault came in the form of the pretty Zoé, displacing a total of 48,269 units in 2019 and 4,853 in December. The next most popular EV from Renault is the Kangoo Z.E. (10,349 units sold), followed by China’s City K-ZE with 2,658 sales and Master Z.E. with 296 sales. The Renault SM3 Z.E. sold exclusively in South Korea accounted for 875 sales.

These figures do not include the Renault Twizy because it is considered a light or heavy quadricycle depending on the market.

“The group’s sales increased in the last quarter thanks to the success of new launches in the group’s key markets such as Europe, Russia and India, where Renault is experiencing strong growth,” said Olivier Murguet, vice- President and Director of Sales and Regions for Groupe Renault. .

“In 2020, we will benefit from full-year sales of our New Clio and New Captur bestsellers, as well as from the acceleration of our electric and hybrid offensive, notably with New Zoe, Twingo Z.E. and E-Tech technology. We will continue to improve our price positioning initiated in 2019, supported by the quality and attractiveness of our new products, ”added the executive.