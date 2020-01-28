Renault and Nissan Execs seek to relaunch joint R&D projects, including hybrid powertrains

Renault sends its engineering manager to meet its counterpart at Nissan in Japan while the two partners seek to revive crucial joint projects for the Alliance.

Citing two anonymous sources from Renault, Reuters reports that the French automaker is sending Gilles Le Borgne, recently arrived at PSA, to meet Tsuyoshi Yamaguchi, executive vice-president of the Alliance for Technological Development.

Read more: Carlos Ghosn’s fate will be decided within 40 days between Lebanon and Japan

The Alliance has faced great tension since the day its former president Carlos Ghosn was arrested in Japan for financial misconduct in November 2018. Renault president Jean-Dominique Senard recently said, however, that the two sides were devoted to their partnership, in an effort to shut down rumors.

“The alliance has taken a hit, but the engineering team of the alliance is still there,” said another anonymous source. “You cannot, overnight, stop something that is so deeply ingrained.”

The engineering bosses of the two automakers will focus on things like electrified powertrains, an area where the Alliance hasn’t effectively pooled its resources, as each of the three brands – Renault, Nissan and Mitsubish – has developed its own technology.

“This is part of the sources of friction,” added the anonymous source. “But now that the three systems are there, we need to use them in the most efficient way possible.”

Nissan is expected to use Renault’s E-Tech hybrid technology in the new Juke while Renault will use Nissan’s e-Power system in the Kadjar, sources said. Mitsubishi will continue to use its plug-in hybrid technology on its popular Outlander in the near future, at least for the rest of the life of the current model.