Remove homeless people in Downtown Tokyo for the Olympic Games | paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

Tokyo city officials deny that they are moving to force homeless people especially for the Olympics. They say that trying to get them into shelters is part of a general well-being effort to get them off the street and find jobs and housing.

“There is nothing more than the programs we already have to help the homeless,” said Emi Yaginuma, a Tokyo city official who is responsible for such programs.

“We keep trying to make the rounds and talk to them, but the only thing we can do is try to convince them.”

In theory, staying overnight at train stations is prohibited. In practice, homeless people have slept long in Shinjuku station and other places. JR East, a large train company in Tokyo, has no regulations for the homeless and employees deal with situations that arise, such as passenger complaints.

Just as homeless people arrive for the night, a public speaker warns that sleeping in the station is not allowed.

When preparations for the Olympic Games began years ago, homeless people camping in a park in Shibuya in Tokyo were forced to make room for development and a soup kitchen program was moved to another, less visible park nearby. Advocate the homeless fear that was just the beginning.

In 2016, homeless people were evicted from a park near the new national stadium, the most important arena for the Olympic Games.

Just like the US, Japan has a relatively high poverty rate for a rich nation. It is also less generous with social welfare than countries in Europe, and lacks the types of private charities that are common in the US

Almost 16% of the Japanese fall below the poverty rate, with annual income below the 1.2 million yen ($ 11,000) limit, according to data from the Japanese government in 2017. The poverty rate for single-person households with children is much higher, with 51 %.

Unraveling extensive family support networks and job insecurity have made many in Japan vulnerable to setbacks that can lead to homelessness. The Japanese culture of conformity leaves many, including families, ashamed to seek help.

Most homeless people who sleep underground in Shinjuku, a gleaming shopping area surrounded by red-light districts, high offices and parks, are older men.

Shigeyoshi Tozawa has a lacquer bowl with a few coins, three small solar toy figures with bobbing heads purchased at a 100-yen ($ 1) store, and several bags filled with blankets, clothing, and other items, including his poems.

“Last night / dream of a future trip / it’s dark,” a poem goes. Passers-by sometimes give him money for the poems, he says.

“This is my community. We all help each other, “Tozawa said. “There are no dirty homeless people here. We are all ‘trendy’. “

In what is clearly a routine, he and the others quietly prepare for the night, picking their favorite places, neatly folding blankets. Some turn into nightwear and wipe their feet with wet towels, while conveniently placing their shoes next to their crooked cardboard shelters.

Tozawa and the others are relatively well dressed, in handout jackets, baseball caps and camouflage sweatpants. Some have cell phones and other gadgets. Many have some money in the bank. By making the rounds of downtown soup kitchens run by the church and volunteers they get charities, and other places where they can get free rice balls or sandwiches.

Many of those who sleep roughly are “working poor,” said Daisaku Seto, who works for non-profit refugee organizations and a food cooperative of consumers called Palsystem. He says that some are psychologically traumatized and need training to get better paid jobs. Once they are in poverty, they rarely find their way back.

“We need to think of ways to help empower them,” said Seto, who is one of the leaders of a grassroots group called the Anti-Poverty Network.

Yukio Takazawa, executive director of a support group for the poor in Yokohama’s Kotobukicho, an area of ​​trophies where homeless people often meet, is concerned that the worst is yet to come.

The construction of the Olympic Games will decrease, reducing the chances of doing odd jobs for day workers. The younger poor, who now spend nights in internet cafes, are likely to end up on the street, said Takazawa, who has been working with the poor for 30 years.

It’s hard to find affordable housing in Tokyo. The rental prices are high and landlords are often picky. Just getting a lease can require six months’ rent or more in advance.

Those who cannot or do not want to have apartments, camp along riverside, in parks and train stations. Welfare offices try to get people to shelters, but many, such as former construction worker Masanori Ito, resist. “They have rules,” he said, chewing sandwiches that he got from a volunteer.

When he has to move, Ito says he plans to find another warm place in the outdoors.

“I don’t know where we’re all going,” he said.

